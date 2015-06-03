You can never attain Hillary Clinton’s level of achievement - Daddy Freeze tells Chimamanda

- Earlier on, Chimamanda Adichie caused quite a ruckus on social media after her interview with former first lady, Hilary Clinton, surfaced online

Decorated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, is back in the news and not for a book but for her strong feminist views. At the PEN World Voices Festival lecture, Chimamanda questioned Hilary Clinton's motive behind her Twitter bio. The renowned writer revealed she was upset by former US Presidential candidate usage of `wife’ on her Twitter bio.

Well, this caused quite a stir on social media as some people thought it was intrusive of her to question the woman's preferred choice of words to describe herself. One of such people who disagree with the Americanah writer is popular OAP and president of the 'Free the Sheeple' movement, Daddy Freeze.

In a very detailed letter directed at Chimamanda, he expressed his disappointment at her remarks and stated that she had no right to question how Hilary Clinton chose to describe herself, adding that she can never achieve what Hilary Clinton has achieved.

Sharing a screenshot of Barack Obama's Twitter bio in which he described himself as a father and husband, Daddy Freeze wrote: "Dear Chimamanda, I used to be a huge fan until I read your interview with Hillary Clinton. Now I’m somewhere in the vesica pisces, torn between the enormous respect I had for the quality of your work and anger for what you are beginning to brandish.

Let me set the record straight, I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, so I’m not jumping in as her guardian angel. As a matter of fact, I completely disagree with most of the decisions she took while in office. Besides this however, woman to woman, what Hillary has achieved, in my opinion, you NEVER CAN, ‘no be beans’, so you suggesting how she should be addressed is what we Yorubas call ‘Iwosi’.

Even Obama refers to himself as a dad first, husband second, so what’s your point exactly? Why can’t Hillary be addressed as wife first, if she so chooses? Could your utterances be stemming from inadequacies you need to attend to? You might consider investigating this.Now, let me warn you, there are no dividing forces greater than color, race, gender and tribe. These factors continue to ensure humanity remains segregated. This table you are shaking has vast consequences even you didn’t bargain for.

People have been over the last two years, urging me to preach about Jesus being black and I never have, do you know why? Because I DONT CARE ABOUT HIS COLOR, it’s irrelevant, I care about HIS MESSAGE! In the same vein, I follow you simple because of your message, NOT BECAUSE OF YOUR GENDER OR COLOR OR TRIBE. So kindly keep the focus on the message, which in my opinion is excellent. Don’t mar it by demarcating yourself into a ‘gender’, unless of course you are employing this as a marketing tool, which, please be warned, has its own repercussions! ~FRZ"

