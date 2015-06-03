Latest News

"I Think I Should Go For Second Term" – Kano State Governor

24/04/2018 11:20:00
#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
NIMC Says 'It Can't Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Prince Charles and Middletons expected as first royal baby visitors

Delighted orangutan hugs its mother as they are released into the jungle after being saved

Deaf 'bird whisperer' forms rare bond with feathered...

Pictured: The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, which has a Go-Kart track on its top deck

Aleksandr Kogan given data by Facebook in 2013, MPs told

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Bensalah

Nassef Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Chris Kirubi

Ramson Mumba

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Agyin Asare

Bishop David Oyedepo

You can never attain Hillary Clinton's level of achievement - Daddy Freeze tells Chimamanda

by 24/04/2018 10:53:00

- Earlier on, Chimamanda Adichie caused quite a ruckus on social media after her interview with former first lady, Hilary Clinton, surfaced online

- According to reports, she expressed her disappointment at the fact that Hilary described herself as wife and mother on her Twitter bio

- Well, Daddy Freeze has more than a few words for her and they are not pretty

Decorated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, is back in the news and not for a book but for her strong feminist views. At the PEN World Voices Festival lecture, Chimamanda questioned Hilary Clinton's motive behind her Twitter bio. The renowned writer revealed she was upset by former US Presidential candidate usage of `wife’ on her Twitter bio.

Well, this caused quite a stir on social media as some people thought it was intrusive of her to question the woman's preferred choice of words to describe herself. One of such people who disagree with the Americanah writer is popular OAP and president of the 'Free the Sheeple' movement, Daddy Freeze.

In a very detailed letter directed at Chimamanda, he expressed his disappointment at her remarks and stated that she had no right to question how Hilary Clinton chose to describe herself, adding that she can never achieve what Hilary Clinton has achieved.

READ ALSO: Ex-BBNaija housemates: I can’t be Miracle’s girlfriend - Nina reveals in new video interview

Sharing a screenshot of Barack Obama's Twitter bio in which he described himself as a father and husband, Daddy Freeze wrote: "Dear Chimamanda, I used to be a huge fan until I read your interview with Hillary Clinton. Now I’m somewhere in the vesica pisces, torn between the enormous respect I had for the quality of your work and anger for what you are beginning to brandish.

Let me set the record straight, I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, so I’m not jumping in as her guardian angel. As a matter of fact, I completely disagree with most of the decisions she took while in office. Besides this however, woman to woman, what Hillary has achieved, in my opinion, you NEVER CAN, ‘no be beans’, so you suggesting how she should be addressed is what we Yorubas call ‘Iwosi’.

Even Obama refers to himself as a dad first, husband second, so what’s your point exactly? Why can’t Hillary be addressed as wife first, if she so chooses? Could your utterances be stemming from inadequacies you need to attend to? You might consider investigating this.Now, let me warn you, there are no dividing forces greater than color, race, gender and tribe. These factors continue to ensure humanity remains segregated. This table you are shaking has vast consequences even you didn’t bargain for.

READ ALSO: 32-year-old man invents 20W machine that can charge mobile phones with just a bucket of water

People have been over the last two years, urging me to preach about Jesus being black and I never have, do you know why? Because I DONT CARE ABOUT HIS COLOR, it’s irrelevant, I care about HIS MESSAGE! In the same vein, I follow you simple because of your message, NOT BECAUSE OF YOUR GENDER OR COLOR OR TRIBE. So kindly keep the focus on the message, which in my opinion is excellent. Don’t mar it by demarcating yourself into a ‘gender’, unless of course you are employing this as a marketing tool, which, please be warned, has its own repercussions! ~FRZ"

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

2017: The Most Controversial Naija Celebrities Of The Year on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

