We met on Instagram - Gbenga Daniel’s physically challenged son’s fiancée shares their love story

NAIJ.com earlier reported that physically challenged son of ex-governor of Ogun state, Debola Irede Daniels, got engaged to his longtime lover and best friend Natasha.

According to Gistreel, Natasha disclosed that she attended the same university with Debola. That was not all, the beautiful Jamaican young lady also disclosed that she is so happy to be spending the rest of her life with her best friend.

Otunba Gbenga Daniels daughter-in-law to be also disclosed that although they met on social media but their friendship will soon metamorphose into a lasting union by the first quarter of 2019.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

Being Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s son’s girlfriend, how does that make you feel?

To be sincere I’m very nervous about the position. I’m very new to seeing people, important guests coming around, it’s nice. It is amazing and an unbelievable experience, but I’m sure I’m going to get used to it.

Tell us how you guys met?

We went to the same University. We actually met on Instagram but we went to the same University, so we knew about each other. We became very good friends, we went to church together, play together, then it developed into something.

So what can you say about Debola?

Debola is the sweetest, kindest, most caring guy. He’s like an Angel, he stands out, he’s funny, he’s the best man I’ve ever met in my life, he’s lovely and he’s my best friend.

What should we expect from your relationship soon?

Well, he said, an Engagement is coming very soon. I thought that was meant to be a surprise because Debola told me you didn’t know about it? I don’t know, I’m always surprised every day, every day he wakes up and he surprises me by saying something amazing.

How can you describe your father-in-law to be, Otunba Gbenga Daniel?

He’s very inspirational, he’s kind, he’s always happy, he’s a family man and he has a large heart. He’s lovely. I can’t wait to be part of the family. Debola’s Mum too is lovely, I love her so much. I call her my mum.

Congratulations!

Source: Naija.ng