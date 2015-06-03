APC governorship aspirant, Babafemi Ojudu's campaign posters destroyed in Ekiti (photos)

The campaign posters and billboards of an APC Ekiti governorship aspirant, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, were destroyed in the early hours of Monday, April 23.

The posters were allegedly destroyed by one Abayomi Ogundipe, aka Agarawu, who is reportedly a follower of Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, a perceived friend of Ojudu and also a leader in the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

In a statement made available on Facebook, Chief Ranti Adebisi, the director general of Ekiti Rebirth Organisation, condemned the act which left “billboards and posters costing several thousands of naira wickedly vandalized and destroyed”.

He said: “This is callous and unexpected from the camp of a perceived friend and a fellow party man.”

NAIJ.com gathered that Senator Ojudu is currently on tour of the 16 local government councils in Ekiti state to sensitise party loyalists for the pending party primaries slated for May 5, 2018.

Adebisi further warned the perpetrators of the act to stop or face reprisal act from Ojudu supporters.

His words: “We have supporters, loyalists who believe so much in our course to the point of seeking reprisal. They are seeing MOB’s posters littering all nooks and crannies of Ado Ekiti, the hometown of our Lead Compatriot (Ojudu). They know where his campaign office is located in the town. We are not afraid of battles.

“We shall not be deterred. We will not do anything capable of bringing our dear party to ridicule. We will be civil, we will remain matured. We canvass our agenda and allow Ekiti people to decide.

“But we have taken enough insults and we are not ready to take more. We will resist every action suggesting attempt to gag or intimidate us. We will not fold our arms and allow our energy, our hope for a better Ekiti, to be cut short by people pregnant with hate and aggrandisement. We will fight back if further troubled.

“However, we are calling on all aspirants to let us eschew bitterness and embrace peace in the ongoing struggle to liberate our state from the painful grip of our common oppressor. Ekiti people are looking unto us to liberate them from the current mess and take them to the Promised Land. We should show more commitment to the people and be selfless. It is in doing these that we can return leadership to our party and move on to develop our state.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that Ojudu, who is also the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, promised to probe the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, if he is elected governor.

Ojudu, who described the government of Fayose as a useless government, made the statement while declaring his interest in the governorship race.

During his declaration rally that was held in Ado Ekiti, Ojudu promised to touch many lives.

