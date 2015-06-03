BREAKING: UI Senate advises 408 students to withdraw from institution

- The Senate of the University of Ibadan has advised 408 students of the institution to withdraw from the school

- The students were advised to withdraw for failing to meet the minimum academic requirements

- The deputy vice chancellor of the institution (academic) Professor Adeyinka Aderinto said the school would not lower its academic standards

For failing to meet the minimum academic requirements, 408 of the University of Ibadan have been advised to withdraw from the institution by the Senate of the school.

The withdrawal of the students was ratified by the Senate at its meeting where results of graduating and non-graduating students were considered and approved, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com notes that most of the affected students were admitted to the school when the post-UTME test was not conducted because of opposition to the exercise in the 2016/2017 session.

READ ALSO: VIO operative reportedly brutalised by suspected Okada riders in Abuja

The deputy vice chancellor of the institution (academic) Professor Adeyinka Aderinto, said: “The University of Ibadan will continue to uphold its standards despite dwindling funding to the university, by adhering to global standards.

“I call on parents to monitor their children to ensure that those who have been asked to withdraw from the university do not lie and continue to extort money in the name of being a student at the university.

“The conduct of UI Model of Post-UTME screening has helped to separate men from boys and helped the institution in maintaining its historical standards as a global brand. Being admitted to the UI is a privilege that requires students to be up and doing in their studies.

“There are minimum academic requirements a student must meet at the end of the session and those who fall short of that would have to leave the university.

“UI has been able to invent its own model of screening applicants and it has shown that those who we screened performed far better than those not subjected to our screening after taking JAMB.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) increased its fees for tuition and accommodation, for undergraduates at the institution.

The development was made public in a communiqué announcing the new fee schedule for the 2018/19 academic session, which was released on the school’s website.

Parents advice government over ASUU strike - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng