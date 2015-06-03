Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye's Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00
"Federal Government Is Working Towards Reducing Cost Of Cancer Treatment" – Health Minister, Adewole

24/04/2018 16:49:00
Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can't Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)

24/04/2018 16:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
GM plant tech boosts malaria drug yield

by 24/04/2018 12:57:00 0 comments 1 Views
By Paul Rincon Science editor, BBC News website
  • 24 April 2018
ArtemesininImage copyright Ying Liu / Xinhua
Image caption Artemisia annua usually makes only small amounts of the drug in its leaves

Scientists have modified a plant's genetic sequence to make it produce high levels of a key malaria drug, potentially helping meet the large global demand.

The team identified genes involved in making artemisinin, altering their activity to produce three times more of the drug than "normal" plants make.

The plant-based production of the drug sometimes fails to meet demand.

The shrubs don't produce enough of the chemical in their leaves.

The work appears in the journal Molecular Plant.

"Nearly half of the world's population is at risk of malaria," said co-author Kexuan Tang of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

"Our strategy for the large-scale production of artemisinin will meet the increasing demand for this medicinal compound and help address this global health problem."

The team produced a high quality draft of the Artemisia annua plant's genome and used this information, along with data on how genes are expressed, to engineer plants that produced high levels of artemisinin.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says malaria affected about 216 million people in 91 countries in 2016, and caused an estimated 445,000 deaths worldwide that year alone.

"Artemisia annua remains the sole source of the World Health Organization recommended treatment for malaria, which continues to be a devastating disease in the developing world," said Prof Ian Graham from the University of York, who was not involved with the study.

Field trials

The A. annua genome contains 63,226 protein-coding genes, one of the largest numbers among any known plant species. It took the team several years to complete the sequence, due to its size and complexity.

Previous efforts to increase the yield of artemisinin had been hampered by the absence of a reference genome and the limited information about the genes involved in regulating the drug's synthesis.

But by simultaneously increasing the activity of three genes - HMGR, FPS, and DBR2 - the researchers generated A. annua lines that produced high artemisinin levels - about 3.2% of the dry weight of the leaves.

The compound typically makes up only 0.1%-1.0% of the dry weight of non-engineered A. annua leaves.

Image copyright SPL
Image caption The malaria parasite is transmitted by blood-sucking mosquitoes

Commenting on the study, Prof Graham told BBC News: "This is quite an achievement, building as it does on earlier molecular breeding and genetic engineering attempts.

"Before the work could have an impact on commercial production it will require extensive field trials to demonstrate that the engineered plants perform in the field as well as they have done under experimental conditions."

Indeed, Dr Tang and his team have sent artemisinin-rich seed samples to Madagascar, the African country that grows the most A. annua, for a field trial. The researchers are also continuing to explore ways to enhance artemisinin production, with the goal of developing versions whose leaves contain 5% artemisinin.

"We hope our research can enhance the global supply of artemisinin and lower the price from the plant source," Dr Tang said.

"It is not expensive to generate high-level artemisinin lines. We have propagated hundreds of high artemisinin producer lines via cutting and selection, and scaled up the production of these plants.

"Hopefully our high artemisinin transgenic lines will be grown at a massive scale next year."

But the engineered shrub would still have to clear the hurdle of approval. Ian Graham said: "Most importantly, commercialisation will also require GM approval prior to release of engineered plants to be grown outdoors in China or elsewhere in the world.

"According to the International Service for Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications, there are currently no GM A. annua approved anywhere in the world, and this will be an interesting challenge to gain approval, particularly in China where the A. annua crop is grown and where the plant is a high profile example of Chinese Traditional Medicine."

Follow Paul on Twitter.

