Lebusa hands Ajax Cape Town vital win over Baroka

A dramatic finish offered Ajax Cape Town a lifeline in their battle against potential relegation from the Absa Premiership as captain Musa Lebusa scored four minutes into stoppage time to see them beat Baroka FC 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ajax missed a myriad of late chances after coming alive in the final 10 minutes of a generally limp affair but a series of horrid misses and some sparkling saves from goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini kept Ajax at bay.

It was not until there were just 60 seconds left that Sirgio Kammies drove forward to set up a chance with Dlamini making an error as he palmed the cross onto the head of Lebusa and effectively handed Ajax three valuable points.

Coach Muhsin Ertugral’s troops are now out of the relegation zone although SuperSport United, who are directly below them, play on Wednesday at home to Free State Stars and could yet dump Ajax back down to 15th place if they win.

Ajax were desperate for a victory in their penultimate home game but it looked to be a heartbreaking night for the home side as the goals just did not come.

“I have to say how proud I am of the way we kept fighting,” said coach Ertugral afterwards.

Ajax had plenty of first half possession but for all their passing and prodding, they were not able to conjour up a decent chance in the opening stanza.

Only Yannick Zakri’s looping header tested Ayanda Dlamini, who dealt with it by tipping it over the top in the 13th minute.

Zakri always looked dangerous but tried to dribble his way through every situation, avoiding any passing as best he could.

Baroka buzzed, as they always do, and took three long-range shots but never tested Jody February.

Baroka had their first real chance after 70th minutes through Mduduzi Mdantsane and another shot from Talent Chawaphiwa but Ertugral threw on the attackers and in the end laid siege to the Baroka goal.

Lebusa and Zakri missed two sitters but in the end the captain rescued the situation to leave Ajax believing they might yet avoid dropping out of the top flight.