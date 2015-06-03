Woolard is the current dean of the faculty of commerce at the University of Cape Town - a post she is set to leave in just a week’s time to begin her new job as the dean of economic and management science at Stellenbosch University.

According to a CV published on the UCT website‚ from 2008 to 2014 Woolard served on the Employment Conditions Commission‚ which advises the Minister of Labour on making sectoral determinations concerning working conditions and minimum wages in sectors where collective bargaining is weak. Since 2013 she has served on the Davis Tax Committee‚ which advises the minister of finance on tax reform.

Other members of the VAT review panel are economists Ayabonga Cawe‚ Professor Ada Jansen‚ Dr Thabi Leoka‚ Cecil Morden and Dr Neva Makgetla‚ as well as the national health department’s Lynn Moeng‚ SARS tax manager Prenesh Ramphal and Wits University dean of commerce‚ law and management Professor Imraan Voladia.

An initial report is expected to be delivered to Nene and to the Davis Tax Committee by June 30.