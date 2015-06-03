Woman bust at Cape Town airport for possession of cocaine

A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value of R350‚000 at Cape Town International Airport.

The woman was arrested by members attached to the Border Police at the airport on Tuesday morning.

“The suspect entered the Western Cape on a flight from OR Tambo International Airport‚ and was destined for Doha on a connecting flight‚ when she was arrested‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.