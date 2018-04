Eighteen killed in Nigerian church by suspected herdsmen

Two priests were among at least 18 people killed in a dawn attack on a church in central Nigeria, police said on Tuesday.

Around 30 suspected herdsmen attacked Mbalom community in the volatile region killing the worshippers and the two priests, said Benue state police commissioner Fatai Owoseni in the state capital of Makurdi.

"They attacked the venue of a burial ceremony and also attacked the church where the two reverend fathers were holding mass," said Owoseni.

"We were able to recover 16 bodies from the scene of the attack and those of the two priests."

Worshippers were gathered for the daily 5:30am service at St. Ignatius Catholic church when they heard gunshots, said Mbalom resident Terhemen Angor.

"People started scampering and wailing," said Angor, saying that scores were "gunned down in cold blood while many sustained injuries including bullet wounds."

"After attacking the church, the invaders descended on the community and razed over 60 houses," he said.

"The community is on fire and deserted, people are fleeing to neighbouring villages hoping to find a safe haven for their families."