Israel abandons plan to forcibly deport African migrants

The Israeli government said on Tuesday it was abandoning a plan to forcibly deport African migrants who entered the country illegally.

The government had been working for months on an arrangement to expel thousands of mostly Eritrean and Sudanese men who crossed into Israel through Egypt’s Sinai desert.

“At this stage, the possibility of carrying out an unwilling deportation to a third country is not on the agenda,” the government wrote in a response to the court.

The migrants, it said, will again be able to renew residency permits every 60 days, as they were before the deportation push.