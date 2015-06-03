Rare Modigliani nude sets world record $150m estimate

Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00
“Federal Government Is Working Towards Reducing Cost Of Cancer Treatment” – Health Minister, Adewole

24/04/2018 16:49:00
Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can’t Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)

24/04/2018 16:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Birthday girl screams in terror as she’s engulfed in flames when hydrogen balloons explode

0out of 5

CNN's Jake Tapper tells Ellen he had a 'rather large crush' on her

0out of 5

Emmnauel and Brigitte Macron spend full day with Trump and Melania

0out of 5

Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

0out of 5

Yeti defends its belief in Second Amendment after dispute with NRA

0out of 5

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Rare Modigliani nude sets world record $150m estimate

24/04/2018 14:44:00

A painting of a nude by Amedeo Modigliani is expected to fetch $150 million, the highest ever pre-sale estimate for an artwork at auction, Sotheby's said on Tuesday as the work was unveiled in Hong Kong.

Painted in 1917, "Nu couché (sur le côté gauche)" is one of only nine Modigliani nudes in private collectors' hands, making the sale exceptionally rare.

The 147-centimetre-wide oil painting is the largest of the Italian painter's works.

It depicts a nude woman lying on her left side and looking back at the audience, and is the only one of Modigliani's works to depict the entire naked female body on canvas.

"The piece of art is undeniably, tremendously erotic but in a way that depicts the sitter with a sexuality which is supremely confident and self-possessed," said Simon Shaw, Co-Head Worldwide of Sotheby's Impressionist and Modern Art Department.

The painting will be offered as the highlight of Sotheby's Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale in New York on May 14.

Sotheby's did not disclose the identity of the seller.

The previous highest pre-sale estimate for any artwork at auction was $140 million for Pablo Picasso's "Les femmes d'Alger (version O)" in 2015 at Christie's in New York.

Another of Modigliani's nudes was sold for $170.4 million in New York in 2015 to a Chinese collector.

The world record hammer price was broken in 2017 with the $450 million sale of Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi". It had been estimated to sell for $100 million.

Wealthy Asian buyers have shown frenzied interest and deep pockets at art auctions in recent years, with sales of paintings, diamonds and ancient ceramics shattering world records.

"Many of the greatest works of western art from the 20th century have sold to Asian collectors in recent times, so we think unveiling the picture here is the right move," Shaw said at the Hong Kong unveiling.

