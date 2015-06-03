Comic book icon Stan Lee sued for sexual assault

The alleged incidents predate the global spread of the #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns.

Carballo was initially fearful that complaining about Lee's actions would negatively affect her career, according to the law firm representing her.

"After seeing other women fight to be treated with dignity and respect, I decided, me too," Carballo said in a statement released by the Chicago-based firm Cunningham Lopez LLP.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $50,000, as well as punitive damages and attorney's fees for each of the five counts.

Lee has faced a similar claim before. In January, the Daily Mail reported on allegations of sexual assault and harassment by nurses who cared for Lee at his Los Angeles home.

Lee's representatives denied those allegations.

The comic book legend has also been the subject of rumors of elder abuse in the hands of associates and his daughter, and has denied those claims as well.