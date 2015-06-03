Salah utterly unstoppable as ruthless Liverpool thrash AS Roma in Champions League semi final first leg clash

- Premier League giants Liverpool have thrash AS Roma 5 - 2 in their Champions League semi finals first leg clash

- Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firminho got a brace while Mane score a lone goal

- Roma scored two late goals to give themselves a glimpse of home going into the second leg

Premier League giants Liverpool have thrash AS Roma 5 - 2 in their Champions League semi finals first leg clash at Anfield.

Salah and Firminho got a brace in the clash while Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane scored one also, before Roma had two late goals to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League final slim.

90+3 Sub! Roberto Firmino is replaced by Ragnar Klavan

90' four additional minutes of additional time will be played.

90' Radja Nainggolan takes the corner but fails to find any of his teammates. The ball is easily cleared out of danger.

88' Yellow card! Federico Fazio is booked.

87' Chance! Roma are growing in confidence! A shot from the edge of the box by Edin Dzeko is close, but lifts narrowly over the bar at the last second.

86' Gooalll! It's a goal! Diego Perotti scores the penalty.

85' The game is interrupted, a clear handball by James Milner. PENALTY! Wonderful opportunity to score for AS Roma.

84' Chance! Edin Dzeko picks up a pass and tries his luck from mid-range low towards the middle of the goal, but Loris Karius is equal to it and makes an easy save.

81' Goaalllll! Edin Dzeko converts a killer cross with a curling shot inside the left post! What a perfect finish!

75' Sub! Danny Ings replaces match hero Mohamed Salah

73' Big chance! Loris Karius pulls off a fine save! Patrik Schick attempts to head home after a precise cross into the box. He aims his header low towards the middle, but the effort is kept out.

69' Gooallll! James Milner takes the corner and Roberto Firmino rises highest near the penalty spot to plant a brilliant header into the left side of the goal.

67' Sub! Maxime Gonalons comes in to replace Daniele De Rossi while Eusebio Di Francesco has decide to replace Juan Jesus with Diego Perotti.

64' Half chance! James Milner whips the ball into the penalty area, but one of the defenders is alert and spanks it away. The linesman points to the corner flag, Liverpool are going to take it.

61' Goooalll! Roberto Firmino scores after an assist by Mohamed Salah that allowed him to tap in the ball into an empty net.

60' Big chance! Andrew Robertson is first to the rebound but his shot is blocked. Wow, what an escape there for the opposition.

58' Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a shot from the edge of the area, but it goes harmlessly wide of the right post.

57' Chance! Sadio Mane attempts to send a low pass into the box from the edge of the penalty area, but the opposition's defence knocks the ball to safety.

56' Goooallll! Mohamed Salah shows great vision to find Sadio Mane with a cheeky pass inside the box, and his first-time shot is precise and sails into the bottom left corner.

55' Offiside! Sadio Mane times his run too early and the linesman raises his flag for offside.

51' Trent Alexander-Arnold plays a cross into the box in an attempt to find one of his teammates, but the defence manages to clear.

50' Corner kick! Sadio Mane goes on a solo run, but he fails to create a chance as an opposition player blocks him. The ball goes out for a corner.

47' Trent Alexander-Arnold attempts to curl the ball over the defensive wall from the free kick, but his effort fails to reach the goal.

46' Sub' Roma's manager Eusebio Di Francesco has decided to make a substitution during the half-time break. Patrik Schick comes on the pitch for Cengiz Under.

Halftime' That is it for the first half after the referee blows his whistle and the players head to their respective dressing rooms.

45' Gooaallllll! Roberto Firmino found Mohamed Salah inside the box, he spotted goalkeeper Alisson off his line and chipped the ball into the net. What a cheeky lob!

43' Roberto Firmino gets on the end of a good pass and from mid-range he unleashes a decent strike, but the shot is blocked by the defender. Corner kick. Liverpool will have an opportunity.

40' Chance! Georginio Wijnaldum connects with a cross on the edge of the box, controls the ball and pulls the trigger. Alisson makes a beautiful save to deny his effort which would have ended inside the right post.

38' Dejan Lovren latches on to the corner kick inside the box, but his header crashes against the crossbar! The goalkeeper would have been helpless.

36' Gooooallllllllll! Mohamed Salah gets a shot away from the edge of the box and scores into the top left corner. Roberto Firmino got the assists.

34' Goalll! oh wait, offiside! Sadio Mane has a goal ruled out for offside!

32' Sadio Mane sends a quick through ball into space for his teammate who is lurking close to the offside line, but one of the defenders intercepts and clears the danger.

32' Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the corner for Liverpool, but it is intercepted by the defender.

31' Corner kick! James Milner releases a low pass from just outside the box in an attempt to find his teammate, but one of the defenders calmly averts the threat. The referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner kick to Liverpool.

30' Offside! The game is interrupted as Edin Dzeko is flagged offside.

29' Big chance! Roma can not get near Sadio Mane, who finally takes a shot inside the box. The effort looks goalbound but went just over the bar at the last second.

26' Yellow card! Roma receive the first booking in the game as Juan Jesus is booked after bringing down an opponent

25' Trent Alexander-Arnold swings in a cross, but the ball is cleared to safety by one of the defending players.

20' Foul! Center referee, Felix Brych, blows his whistle and it is James Milner who is penalised for an offensive foul. Good decision ref.

19' Aleksandar Kolarov decided to surprise the goalkeeper with a quick shot from the edge of the box, but his effort crashes against the crossbar.

18' Sub! Problems for Jurgen Klopp as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not able to play anymore. His injury is too serious and Georginio Wijnaldum replaces him.

17' Edin Dzeko plays a dangerous chip pass into the box in an attempt to set up one of his teammates, but the effort is intercepted by one of the defenders. AS Roma force a corner. Their opponents will face another attacking threat.

15' Man down! Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is asking for medical treatment, but he will have to leave the pitch in order to receive help from the physio.

13' Daniele De Rossi tries to find the head of a teammate in the box but overhits the cross.

10' Blocked pass! Andrew Robertson tries to slide the ball through to a teammate but it's well blocked by a defender.

9' Radja Nainggolan misses the target from a promising position for AS Roma, sending the ball well wide of the left post.

8' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets into a good shooting position. He wins some space for himself and drills a long-range daisy-cutter towards the middle of the goal. His good effort is, however, superbly saved by Alisson!

7' Offside! Cengiz Under is caught offside by the assistant referee

4' Chance! Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) receives a brilliant pass and wastes a big opportunity as his shot from inside the penalty area flies narrowly wide of the left post.

3' Great solo effort by Mohamed Salah as he beats two defenders before unleashing a low drive from just outside of the box towards the middle of the goal. The goalkeeper is ready and makes a decent save.

2' Kevin Strootman unleashes a beautiful mid-range volley to the middle of the goal, but his effort is thwarted by the keeper, and the score remains the same.

2' James Milner attempts to find one of his teammates with a fine lofted pass, but the defence reacts well to intercept the effort.

1' Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will provide you with instant updates of everything that happens in the match.

Official Lineup: Liverpool: Salah, Firmino, Mane, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson

AS Roma: Dzeko, Nainggolan, Under, Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Florenzi, Jesus, Manolas, Fazio

Venue: Anfield

Time: 7:45pm (Nigerian time)

Referee: Felix Brych from Germany

