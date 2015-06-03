Only cooperation can help us clear Lagos of refuse - Lagos government speaks on environmental challenge

Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00
“Federal Government Is Working Towards Reducing Cost Of Cancer Treatment” – Health Minister, Adewole

24/04/2018 16:49:00
Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can’t Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)

24/04/2018 16:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Couple recounts when they realized their son was born without eyes

0out of 5

Men accused of killing girls ‘bragged’ about photos of the teens

0out of 5

Allison Mack RELEASED on $5M bond and has to cut ties with cult Nxivm

0out of 5

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr is hailed by the Tennessee lawmakers

0out of 5

Ivanka Trump dons a nautical dress to Macron welcome ceremony

0out of 5

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
News

Only cooperation can help us clear Lagos of refuse - Lagos government speaks on environmental challenge

by 24/04/2018 16:48:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The government of Lagos state is optimistic that it would soon clear refuse littering most parts of the state

- Adebola Shabi says this optimism comes from the renewed cooperation between PSP operators and Visionscape

- Shabi reveals that the Olusosun dumpsite has been shut down by the state government

The Lagos government has assured residents of the state that the renewed collaboration between its officials, the waste collection operators and Visionscape, the heaps of refuse that have dotted many streets would disappear.

An official statement made available to NAIJ.com states that the government gave the assurance through Adebola Shabi, the special adviser to the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI).

The statement quoted Shabi as saying that the concerted efforts of stakeholders would lead to an imminent total evacuation of waste from the streets.

READ ALSO: Dismissed NAF personnel arrested for raiding EFCC boss' farm confesses

“We have been engaging different stakeholders, the waste collection operators, the community development committees, the market women, the civil societies, landlords and tenants’ associations and various NGOs in the state to assess how we have performed in the last one year.

“There are still ongoing discussions with the waste collection operators, the former PSP operators and the state government, in conjunction with Visionscape to have as many transfer loading stations, to ease the disposal of waste in the state.

“Olusosun dumpsite has been shut down by His Excellency because of the safety of the people working there and public health.

“And we have been asking the trucks to be going down to Ewe Elepe and Epe and we are looking at the distance, as most of the waste collectors’ trucks cannot go far distance,” Shabi was quoted as saying.

The government official noted that 60 percent of waste generated in Lagos would end up at the Epe landfill while the remaining 40 percent would be recycled and used for other purposes.

“In the next few months, Visionscape will take stock of more trucks to enhance performance in waste collection,” he said adding that Visionscape has distributed over eight million garbage bags and over 400,000 garbage bins in the last two months.

“What we want from people living in Lagos is to generate your waste, bag your waste and drop them in front of the houses, for effective cleaning and preventive blockage of our drainages and canals.

“The garbage bags and bins are meant for the waste generated, so please ensure that the wastes are being packaged and kept at the front of the houses,” he said adding that the state government would establish plastic collection centres in the 57 council areas of the state.

“The theme of the World Earth Day this year (2018) is plastic pollution, and that is one of the biggest menace in the state today.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“So, we are going to have 57 collection centres in the state, we are going to encourage youths to bring plastic to the centres and you are given something in return.

“Then the plastics will be sold to the public for reuse,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Babatunde Adejare, the commissioner for environment, warned residents dumping refuse indiscriminately that they would be severely punished.

Lagos Police Commissioner parades suspected criminals (Nigeria News) | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

