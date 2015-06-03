Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00
“Federal Government Is Working Towards Reducing Cost Of Cancer Treatment” – Health Minister, Adewole

24/04/2018 16:49:00
Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can’t Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)

24/04/2018 16:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Couple recounts when they realized their son was born without eyes

Men accused of killing girls ‘bragged’ about photos of the teens

Allison Mack RELEASED on $5M bond and has to cut ties with cult Nxivm

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr is hailed by the Tennessee lawmakers

Ivanka Trump dons a nautical dress to Macron welcome ceremony

Mike Adenuga

Mohamed Mansour

Onsi Sawiris

Oba Otudeko

Shafik Gabr

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Dino Melaye did not evade arrest - Aide reveals what happened

24/04/2018 16:39:00

- Senator Dino Melaye was re-arrested by police after he reportedly tried to escape

- His aide however said he did not evade arrest in the first place

- He claimed the police has been inviting him via press releases

Gideon Ayodele, the special adviser (Media) to embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, said the lawmaker never evaded arrest by the police.

Ayodele in statement in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24 said: “for the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Melaye had never evaded police invitation before now because there was none extended to him in the first place.

READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church

“Rather, what the Police Force Public Relations Officer Mr Jimoh Moshood had been doing was to summon the senator through media briefings, a practice unconventional.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Police had on Monday laid siege at residence of the lawmaker.

However, a statement earlier on Tuesday quoted the police as saying that Melaye as law-abiding citizen voluntarily submitted himself to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who laid siege to his private residence since around 3.35 p.m. of Monday, April 23, 2018.

The statement added that “he (Melaye), along with his lawyers and personal aides, were driven in his private car to the SARS office in Guzape district of Abuja, among numerous police vehicles earlier deployed to his house.

“With the media hype the whole saga generated especially his unwarranted travails in the hands of Immigration officials at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday and the attendant but dramatic police siege to his private residence thereafter, it became necessary for Melaye to end the drama, hence his choice to appear before the police.”

Melaye’s aide said “we are constrained to make the record straight sequel to avalanche of calls by well-meaning Nigerians and supporters."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police have explained how embattled senator, Dino , escaped from police custody and how he was rearrested immediately.

In a press statement made available to NAIJ.com, Force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the senator representing Kogi west escaped from a lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.

He said the senator jumped out of the vehicle in the process and was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was rearrested.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV.

Source: Naija.ng

