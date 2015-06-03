Learn how to find true love with the help of the Bible

Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye's Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00
"Federal Government Is Working Towards Reducing Cost Of Cancer Treatment" – Health Minister, Adewole

24/04/2018 16:49:00
Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can't Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)

24/04/2018 16:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Couple recounts when they realized their son was born without eyes

0out of 5

Men accused of killing girls 'bragged' about photos of the teens

0out of 5

Allison Mack RELEASED on $5M bond and has to cut ties with cult Nxivm

0out of 5

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr is hailed by the Tennessee lawmakers

0out of 5

Ivanka Trump dons a nautical dress to Macron welcome ceremony

0out of 5

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Learn how to find true love with the help of the Bible

24/04/2018 16:07:00

These days, it is hard to believe that true love can still exist. With all the promiscuities and infidelities lurking around every corner, it seems like we are all doomed to short meaningless relationships. But what if we told you that you could learn how to find true love with the help of the Bible? That is right, in this post, we are going to tell you how the Bible has all the answers when it comes to finding true love. So strap in and go on this spiritual journey with us!

How to find true love according to the Bible

What is true love?

In our day and age, the world ‘love’ has almost lost its meaning. We have grown so accustomed to the Hollywood idea of love that we have started to forget its true form. Love is not what we see on TV or read about in books, it is not the thing we have learned to expect from fairy tales. Instead, it is something very complex, but also very beautiful.

When talking about what love is, most cite Corinthians 13:4-8, where it is described as something patient and kind; something that is not proud, does not boast, is not easily angered or self-seeking. Love does not keep a record of wrongs; instead, it protects, trusts, hopes and perseveres.

true love

Based on this description, true love is not a mere fleeting feeling towards another person. It is something everlasting, which can overcome everything that tries to destroy it. Love is not only the emotions, but it is also the actions, as says 1 John 3:18.

It will probably not surprise you that you can easily replace the word ‘love’ with ‘God’, and the idea will not lose its meaning, as ‘God is love’ (1 John 4:8), and those who do not love do not know God. This means that as long as you know and believe in God, you can experience true love, His love that He has given us. We love because He first loved us, according to 1 John 4:19.

As you can see, the biblical idea of true love is the ideal one everyone should strive for. It is a very serious commitment that should not be taken lightly, but it is also very pure and unadulterated.

How to find love

How to find true love

READ ALSO: Christian spiritual maturity quotes

So how does one go looking for love? Well, as you probably know, it is no simple task, so we want to give you a hand with this. Here are some tips that can help you in your search for true love:

  • Love first. Most of us are too used to the fact that somebody already loves us that we grow complacent. In order to find your true love, you need to be unafraid to love first.
  • Love unconditionally. We are supposed to love all people despite our differences. This does not mean that we have to agree with everyone, but that we need to accept them and love them for who they are.
  • Look past the appearances. As stated in 1 Samuel 16:7, Lord looks at the heart, while man looks at the outward appearance. If you want to find your true love, you will need to learn how to look past the pretty face.
  • Love and praise the Lord. As long as you have love for Him in your heart, you shall find someone who has just as much love for Him as you do.
  • Be serious. True love is no joke, so be prepared to face everything that comes with it, including the challenges that come with it.

How to know true love?

How to know true love

It is relatively easy to fall in love, but how do you know that it is actually your one true love and not just another average romance? Well, first of all, you need to ask yourself: does the person you are in love with believe in God, love Him and devote their love to Him?

If you feel like you could answer affirmatively to the first two questions, and you are ready to just marry them right away, hold your horses, as we are not quite there yet. In addition to the aforementioned points, you should consider a few more things, such as:

  • Have they given their all to the Lord?
  • Are they ready to give their time and apply the necessary effort to keep your relationship (and later marriage) going?
  • Is this the person you want to spend the rest of your life with?
  • Do you love them as much as you love yourself?
  • Do you love them unconditionally and accept them with all their flaws?
couple

If you can say ‘yes’ with certainty to all of the questions above, it is highly likely that you have indeed found your true love. As long as they feel the same way about you.

However, the hardest part is just ahead, after you are united with a marital bond, you will have the rest of your life to spend with this one person, love them despite their flaws and keep the love alive, yes, we know it is not an easy task.

Regardless of how (or where) you decide to look for your true love, you should always have God in your heart. As long as He is on your side, you cannot lose. We hope that this post has given you some meaningful insight into this topic and that you would be able to find your true love soon (if you have not done that already). Bless you.

READ ALSO: What's the shortest verse in the Bible?

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

