Brazilian tourist tracks down Capetonian to return his phone

“There are also such angels amongst us.”

De Villiers said most South Africans were cynical about this good deed.

“Everyone’s reaction was‚ ‘He was not typically South African. If it was a South African‚ the phone would have been gone’.”

De Villiers said, however, this was the second time he had lost his phone in an Uber.

“The Uber [driver] went out of his way [to return the phone].”

De Villiers forgot his phone in an Uber on Friday evening while travelling with friends to Long Street in the Cape Town CBD. He spent the night at a friend’s flat and realised it was gone when he tried to set his alarm. His friend called his phone and it was still ringing‚ but no one answered.

On Saturday morning De Villiers found Souza’s inbox message on Facebook. Souza wrote: “Since I do not know if the driver would return [it]‚ I picked it up to deliver it to you.”