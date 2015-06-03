TIMES SELECT LATEST | Guptas' second huge VAT claim | Bodybuilder murder 'a hit' | Tom Eaton & more

Latest News

Latest News

Guess Who:- You Are A Lazy Youth, If You Don’t Know This Person (See Photo)

24/04/2018 21:14:00
Latest News

[Video] Roze – The Whole Night

24/04/2018 21:32:00
Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

White House staff complained Trump's VA nominee was 'repeatedly drunk' on duty and handed out pills

0out of 5

Apple's Tim Cook bags a seat next to France's First Lady Brigitte Macron state dinner

0out of 5

Judge rules against ending program to protect Dreamers

0out of 5

Kourtney Kardashian holds closed Capitol briefing

0out of 5

Judge may be fired after DUI conviction and inappropriate conduct

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
News

TIMES SELECT LATEST | Guptas' second huge VAT claim | Bodybuilder murder 'a hit' | Tom Eaton & more

by 25/04/2018 01:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

Boy steals credit card, takes expensive holiday

A 12-year-old Australian boy stole his parents’ credit card and flew to Bali after a row with his mother. The boy spent four days overseas, where he said he checked into a hotel, hired a scooter and drank beer before a friend alerted his mother to a geotagged video of himself playing in a swimming pool. The holiday cost his parents Aus$8,000 (Over R75,000). ‘He just doesn’t like the word ‘no’, and that’s what I got, a kid in Indonesia,’ his mother said. Jetstar, the airline he travelled on, had since changed its procedures to prevent children over 12 from travelling without parental permission. – AFP

Elephant skin – the new ivory

Myanmar has watched with alarm as the number of slain elephants found in the country’s forests rises each year, with many blaming the trade in the mammal’s hide. The biggest market for the products is in China, where the tough skin is ground up and used to treat stomach or human skin ailments, or sold as jewellery in the form of blood-red beads and pendants. Unlike poaching for ivory, the skin trade does not discriminate between genders and ages in elephants, making them far more vulnerable. This means that no elephant is safe. Some 2,000 wild elephants are thought to be left in Myanmar, the second largest population in the region after Thailand. Last year 59 elephant carcasses were found in the wild, a jump from four in 2010, according to government statistics. - AFP

Hay fever boosts risk of depression

Suffering from hay fever or other common allergies significantly increases the risk of depression and anxiety, a major new study suggests. Analysis of nearly 200,000 people showed for the first time a link between the so-called ‘three A’s’ - allergic rhinitis (hay fever), asthma and atopic dermatitis (eczema) with psychiatric disease. Scientists believe inflammation caused by allergies may also be increasing the likelihood of psychiatric conditions. The stress of coping with an allergy may also explain the link. Researchers used health insurance data to compare 46,647 people with allergies to 139,941 without. While those without one of the three main allergies had a 6.7 per cent chance of developing a psychiatric disorder within a 15-year period, for those who were allergic the risk was 10.8 per cent. - © The Daily Telegraph

Man jailed for giving police cameras the finger

Timothy Hill, a company director, jammed speed cameras with a laser in order to escape fines whilst sticking his finger up at them. The 67-year-old fitted a laser jammer to his white Range Rover which meant that his speed came up blank. Hill drove past mobile speed camera vans in England three times in December and each time he was photographed gesturing to the camera with his middle finger. But his actions were spotted by police. Hill was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for a year for perverting the course of justice. After the case, Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said: ‘If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you're driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it. - © The Daily Telegraph

World’s first penis, scrotum transplant done

Doctors at Johns Hopkins University have performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant on a US military serviceman who was wounded in Afghanistan. The 14-hour operation was performed by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urologic surgeons. The entire penis, scrotum without testicles and partial abdominal wall came from a deceased donor. The extent of his sexual function will not be known for about six months, doctors said. Only four penis transplants have ever been done successfully, including this latest one. Two have been done in South Africa. - AFP

Canada attack: Van driver charged with murder

Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old van driver who ran over 10 people when he ploughed onto a busy Toronto pavement has been charged with murder. He also faces multiple counts of attempted murder. Police said Minassian was not known to them before Monday’s attack. He also was not in the crosshairs of intelligence and security agencies, leading Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to sideline the theory of a terror attack such as those carried out by extremists in London, Nice and other major cities. - AFP

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More