TIMES SELECT LATEST | Guptas' second huge VAT claim | Bodybuilder murder 'a hit' | Tom Eaton & more

Boy steals credit card, takes expensive holiday A 12-year-old Australian boy stole his parents’ credit card and flew to Bali after a row with his mother. The boy spent four days overseas, where he said he checked into a hotel, hired a scooter and drank beer before a friend alerted his mother to a geotagged video of himself playing in a swimming pool. The holiday cost his parents Aus$8,000 (Over R75,000). ‘He just doesn’t like the word ‘no’, and that’s what I got, a kid in Indonesia,’ his mother said. Jetstar, the airline he travelled on, had since changed its procedures to prevent children over 12 from travelling without parental permission. – AFP

Elephant skin – the new ivory Myanmar has watched with alarm as the number of slain elephants found in the country’s forests rises each year, with many blaming the trade in the mammal’s hide. The biggest market for the products is in China, where the tough skin is ground up and used to treat stomach or human skin ailments, or sold as jewellery in the form of blood-red beads and pendants. Unlike poaching for ivory, the skin trade does not discriminate between genders and ages in elephants, making them far more vulnerable. This means that no elephant is safe. Some 2,000 wild elephants are thought to be left in Myanmar, the second largest population in the region after Thailand. Last year 59 elephant carcasses were found in the wild, a jump from four in 2010, according to government statistics. - AFP

Hay fever boosts risk of depression Suffering from hay fever or other common allergies significantly increases the risk of depression and anxiety, a major new study suggests. Analysis of nearly 200,000 people showed for the first time a link between the so-called ‘three A’s’ - allergic rhinitis (hay fever), asthma and atopic dermatitis (eczema) with psychiatric disease. Scientists believe inflammation caused by allergies may also be increasing the likelihood of psychiatric conditions. The stress of coping with an allergy may also explain the link. Researchers used health insurance data to compare 46,647 people with allergies to 139,941 without. While those without one of the three main allergies had a 6.7 per cent chance of developing a psychiatric disorder within a 15-year period, for those who were allergic the risk was 10.8 per cent. - © The Daily Telegraph

Man jailed for giving police cameras the finger Timothy Hill, a company director, jammed speed cameras with a laser in order to escape fines whilst sticking his finger up at them. The 67-year-old fitted a laser jammer to his white Range Rover which meant that his speed came up blank. Hill drove past mobile speed camera vans in England three times in December and each time he was photographed gesturing to the camera with his middle finger. But his actions were spotted by police. Hill was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for a year for perverting the course of justice. After the case, Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said: ‘If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you're driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it. - © The Daily Telegraph

World’s first penis, scrotum transplant done Doctors at Johns Hopkins University have performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant on a US military serviceman who was wounded in Afghanistan. The 14-hour operation was performed by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urologic surgeons. The entire penis, scrotum without testicles and partial abdominal wall came from a deceased donor. The extent of his sexual function will not be known for about six months, doctors said. Only four penis transplants have ever been done successfully, including this latest one. Two have been done in South Africa. - AFP