Team News! Diego Costa Named In Atletico Madrid Squad To Face Arsenal In The Europa League Semi-Final

25/04/2018 03:07:00
‘Chamberlain’s Injury Against Roma Is Really Bad’- Jurgen Klopp

25/04/2018 03:10:00
Read This! NYSC DG Gives Condition For Corps Members’ Relocation

25/04/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Ivanka Trump pulls out all the stops at the first Trump state dinner

Sweet moment George appears to put his arm around sister Charlotte

Outrage as Barbie-style doll with a butt lift goes on sale in Brazil

Ants build and set terrifying traps that resemble a 'torture rack

Judge revokes bond for Nashville shooting suspect

Strive Masiyiwa

Johann Rupert

Raymond Ackerman

Youssef Mansour

Aliko Dangote

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

MRP NEC summoned by police

by 25/04/2018 03:22:00
Mthwakazi Republic Party national executive committee executive has been summoned to the Law and Order office of the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

THe party said upon arrival at Bulawayo Police Station, the meeting was abruptly transferred to the office of Chief Superintendent Manzini Moyo at Southampton building.

According to the police, the meeting was called to verify intelligence information linking MRP to a planned demonstration against the Coup president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the occasion of the opening of the Zimbabwe International Fair.

The MRP delegation included Ackim Mhlanga the Secretary General, Njabulo Ngwenya the Foreign Affairs Secretary, Xolani Ncube the National Youth League and Xolani Mhlanga.

The MRP delegation assured the security cluster present, that the party had not planned such an activity, although it would benefit immensely in doing so. It is worrying that this military  government of Mnangagwa is so afraid of democratic forces standing for the will of the people of Mthwakazi.

Although we applaud the leadership of superintendent Moyo as a regulating authority, we will continue to take political decisions, where the law of Zimbabwe's flawed constitution stands in our way to freedom of the people of Mthwakazi.

Israel made Police water cannons were seen parked at Bulawayo police station, perhaps in anticipation of the purported demonstration.
A military government indeed!

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

