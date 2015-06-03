Makamba comeback ends in shame

Latest News

Latest News

Team News! Diego Costa Named In Atletico Madrid Squad To Face Arsenal In The Europa League Semi-Final

25/04/2018 03:07:00
Latest News

‘Chamberlain’s Injury Against Roma Is Really Bad’- Jurgen Klopp

25/04/2018 03:10:00
Latest News

Read This! NYSC DG Gives Condition For Corps Members’ Relocation

25/04/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Ivanka Trump pulls out all the stops at the first Trump state dinner

0out of 5

Sweet moment George appears to put his arm around sister Charlotte

0out of 5

Outrage as Barbie-style doll with a butt lift goes on sale in Brazil

0out of 5

Ants build and set terrifying traps that resemble a 'torture rack

0out of 5

Judge revokes bond for Nashville shooting suspect

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

Makamba comeback ends in shame

by 25/04/2018 03:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
Businessman James Makamba made a triumphant return to Zimbabwe last year after years in exile and the crowning glory would have been him being allowed to stand on a Zanu-PF ticket in the upcoming elections, but as fate would have it, he has been chalked off the ruling party's list of primary election candidates.

Makamba was withdrawn ostensibly because he fell short of the selection criteria, but party insiders say his coup de grace was the leaking of an audio, where he seemed to be gunning for Information Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira and accusing senior government officials of failing to assist him on the Telecel issue.

In the leaked audio, Makamba is recorded allegedly plotting a smear campaign against the minister.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Kazembe Kazembe yesterday told NewsDay that Makamba was disqualified for failing to meet the set criteria.

"According to the final list by the national elections commission, he did not meet the criteria," Kazembe said.

Makamba had filed nomination papers to contest the party's primary elections for Mt Darwin South constituency, previously under former national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

"Our guidelines are very clear that the final decision as to who qualifies is made by the party's national elections commission and the decision is based on a clearly spelt out criteria.

"He, therefore, couldn't make it," Kazembe said.

On Saturday, Makamba's name was announced as one of the Zanu-PF candidates approved to contest in the primaries, before it was unceremoniously withdrawn, with sources citing the leaked tape as the source of his troubles.

In the audio, Makamba was recorded allegedly saying he was plotting a smear campaign against Mandiwanzira, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

"He is no longer standing. His supporters will tell you that he withdrew from the race, but the truth of the matter is that he was disqualified on Monday night," a source said.

Zanu-PF insiders said top Zanu-PF officials were unhappy with Makamba's conduct and his attempt to fund some people so that they could de-campaign, Chiwenga and some ministers

One of the candidates who were supposed to face Makamba in the party's primary polls, Godfrey Tsenengamu said he was "not concerned with Makamba's presence in the race".
"He is just one among 20 other candidates, so whether he is in or not, I will not bother myself," Tsenengamu said.

The leaked audio recording circulating on social media illustrates Makamba's frustration with Mnangagwa for failing to assist him regain control of Telecel.
He is also heard taking a dig at Chiwenga and his wife, Marry.

Makamba, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, is heard suggesting names of journalists that can be paid $200 each to undertake his alleged assignments.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More