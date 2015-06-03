Mohamed Salah: The night the 'phenomenal' Liverpool man downed Roma

Latest News

Latest News

Team News! Diego Costa Named In Atletico Madrid Squad To Face Arsenal In The Europa League Semi-Final

25/04/2018 03:07:00
Latest News

‘Chamberlain’s Injury Against Roma Is Really Bad’- Jurgen Klopp

25/04/2018 03:10:00
Latest News

Read This! NYSC DG Gives Condition For Corps Members’ Relocation

25/04/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Ivanka Trump pulls out all the stops at the first Trump state dinner

0out of 5

Sweet moment George appears to put his arm around sister Charlotte

0out of 5

Outrage as Barbie-style doll with a butt lift goes on sale in Brazil

0out of 5

Ants build and set terrifying traps that resemble a 'torture rack

0out of 5

Judge revokes bond for Nashville shooting suspect

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Mohamed Salah: The night the 'phenomenal' Liverpool man downed Roma

by 24/04/2018 18:37:00 0 comments 1 Views
Mohamed Salah did not celebrate either of his goals against his former club

Mohamed Salah was named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year on Sunday. Two days later, he established himself as one of the best in Europe. Next step: the world?

On a memorable European night at Anfield, the Egyptian scored twice and made two more goals as Liverpool routed Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

He now has 43 goals in 47 appearances this season - a record that does not look out of place next to the elite attacking players in the game: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

And there have been calls for him to be the next winner of the most prestigious individual accolade in world football.

"You've got to give him the Ballon d'Or," former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage told BBC Radio 5 live following Salah's second goal on Tuesday. "He is that good.

"Never mind the PFA Player of the Year, just give him the Ballon d'Or."

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, who was nominated for the award in 1996, described Salah as a "phenomenal player".

"The form and confidence he's in at the minute, to have the class and style to score those goals just speaks measures of the man," Fowler told BBC Radio 5 live.

"The man we all talked about before the game; the man for the big occasion."

And those big occasions keep on coming. If Liverpool can finish the job in Rome, a Champions League final in Kiev beckons.

Just weeks later, Salah will take his talents to the global stage, when he spearheads Egypt's attack at the World Cup in Russia.

The stats which keep getting better

  • Salah is the first African player in history to score at least nine goals in a single European Cup/Champions League season.
  • He has scored in each of his past five Champions League starts - the only Reds player to score in five consecutively before the Roma tie was Steven Gerrard between October 2007 and February 2008
  • Salah's haul of 43 goals is the most by any player in all competitions in Europe's top five leagues this season.
  • He has surpassed England's 1966 World Cup-winning hero Roger Hunt (42) in terms of goals in a single season for Liverpool. Only Ian Rush has scored more (47).
  • Salah has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season - the most, along with Roberto Firmino, by a Liverpool player in a single season in European competition.
  • The Egyptian is just the fifth player in Premier League history to be involved in more than 40 goals in a single season (31 goals, nine assists). Alan Shearer (47 in 1994-95), Andrew Cole (47 in 1993-94), Thierry Henry (44 in 2002-03) and Luis Suarez (43 in 2013-14) are the others.

How Salah compares to the best

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo, Barcelona frontman Messi and Paris St-Germain attacker Neymar are considered by most to be the best three footballers in the world, but how have they fared this season when compared to Salah?

PlayerGames playedGoalsAssistsShot conversion rateChances createdShots on target
Salah47431323.898790
Ronaldo3942816.2253111
Messi50401814.81112127
Neymar30281620.599863

'He is world class' - Klopp

Speaking after Tuesday's game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Salah is "world class" but might not be the best in the world just yet.

"To be the best in the world maybe you have to do it for a longer period," said Klopp.

"His first goal is a genius strike, he's scored a couple like that. The second goal was also great play.

"He is in outstandingly good shape. He is a fantastic player that we are really happy to have. What a player!"

Salah joined the Reds for £34m in the summer from Roma, but Klopp would not acknowledge Tuesday's result could have been different had the winger stayed put.

"If Neymar didn't go to PSG, then Phil Coutinho is still here. It's just if, if, if," said Klopp.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said Salah is the "best player on the planet right now".

'Magical' - Pundits' reaction to sensational night

Commentator Alan Green on Radio 5 live: "I should be ashamed to take money for working tonight. Thank you."

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman on BT Sport: "It's just like a stroll in the park. I'm amazed by this performance tonight. It's absolutely unbelievable! You just can't believe it!"

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty: "Sadio Mane may have let Roma escape but there was no chance of Mo Salah making the same mistake - two bits of magical finishing from the Egyptian."

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker on Twitter: "Oh Mo. Oh My."

BBC World Service reporter John Bennett: "If Mohamed Salah keeps this up he's playing himself into Ballon d'Or contention. And Nobel prize contention. And Pulitzer Prize contention. And Turner Prize contention."

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie was also in awe of Salah

Robbie Savage on Radio 5 live: "Salah has been the best player on the park. Two massive goals, a couple of assists. A standing ovation against his former side, what a player, what a man. Looks like he has put one foot in the final for Liverpool."

BBC Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas on Twitter: "Wow, all you can eat buffet at Anfield tonight - what an amazing performance by Liverpool!"

Radio 5 live's European Football Show host Mina Rzouki: "I never imagined Salah was capable of this when he was at Roma. He has truly developed into a sensation at Liverpool and under Klopp. As for Firmino, wow!"

Former Liverpool and Roma defender John Arne Riise on Twitter: "The work-rate and intensity of the Liverpool team is insane! They just don't stop. The front three are destroying the Roma defence, who can't cope with the pace and movements."

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt was also celebrating on Twitter

'The greatest match I've seen in 30 years at Anfield' - Reds fans react

Chris Williams: I've been coming to this old stadium for 30 years, both for work and pleasure and this is without doubt the greatest match I've ever seen.

Gumbo: Only one word describes watching Mo Salah play football: joy.

Tom: What a goal! Salah really is football's success story of the season.

Reece: Don't think I've ever loved a footballer as much as I love Mo Salah right now. The guy is a king. Not just an Egyptian one. But a King of Liverpool.

Si: That is why he is player of the year.

Pepe: Salah! I just hit my head on the ceiling and I've got 12ft ceilings! I'm only 5ft 9in. Salah, what a strike!

Nii: Please could someone check... is Mo Salah human. Wow, what a goal.

Curt: Mohammed Salah Football Club. That is all... Mohammed Salah Football Club. That is all.

Khanyile: Mo Salah is simply outstanding, even if you don't support Liverpool you just gotta love him, he is joy to watch, and his humility makes him even more likeable.

Shebab Khan: NEW: Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their third child Mo Salah.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More