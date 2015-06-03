F1 goes back to Baku, hoping for another thriller

Mercedes, without a win in three races for the first time since the V6 turbo hybrid era started in 2014, will need to get their tyres working properly and can take nothing for granted.

"We know that we have a massive challenge on our hands," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"Last year, we were in a tough fight with Ferrari. However, it was nothing compared to the intensity of this year's battle.

"Last year's race threw up a podium that nobody could have predicted and, as is the way with street courses, we can once again expect the unexpected."

Ricciardo, winner in China after a safety car period fell into Red Bull's lap, is on a high and Baku rewards the brave overtaking moves he is known for.

"Baku is different to other street circuits, because there are places where you can pass. Actually, lots of places where you can pass," said the Australian.

"With a street circuit you have to love it -- but you also have to respect it and understand it. I understand that, to be fast, you have to be on the limit -- but put yourself there and it can bite you."

Force India were heading for the podium last year when Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon collided, and the two now have a very clear understanding of what is expected.

Williams, whose podium was the only one by a team outside the top three, meanwhile return to Baku as the only ones yet to score a point in 2018.

"For Lance it would be bold to expect another podium but he should perform well given his significant achievements in Baku last year," said technical head Paddy Lowe.