“On London Road [in Alexandra] there are protests there as we speak. But those are sporadic protests. It is actually linked to illegal land invasion. There is also another protest taking place in Zandspruit‚ which is about illegal land invasion.”

Saftu has organised a national strike in protest against the national minimum wage and changes to labour laws.

Minnaar advised motorists to avoid the Johannesburg inner city during the protests. The streets that will be affected by the march in the inner city are Miriam Makeba‚ Lillian Ngoyi‚ Simmonds‚ Anderson‚ Pixley ka Isaka Seme‚ Pritchard‚ Rissik and Dekorte street in Braamfontein.