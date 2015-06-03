Soldier dies in bus accident

The South African National Defence Force has confirmed that one of its members died in a road accident between Malelane and Macadamia in Mpumalanga.

The accident took place when members of 4 South African Infantry Battalion (4 SAI BN) were travelling in a bus on route from Nelspruit to Macadamia.

"One member died on the scene and 17 others incurred minor injuries. They were taken to Tonga Hospital‚" the military said in a statement.

The accident took place at about 4pm on Tuesday‚ on the Hectorspruit road. A board of inquiry will be instituted to determine the cause of the accident.