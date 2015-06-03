The case was on appeal from the Supreme Court of Appeal. On Tuesday‚ the Constitutional Court held that the constitutional interpretation of sections of the Refugees Act is that the word “may” does not confer a discretion‚ but rather empowers and enjoins the Refugee Reception Office to extend asylum seeker permits until the finalisation of a judicial review.

The judgment emphasised the need for the Constitutional Court to interpret the statutory provisions in accordance with the purpose of the Refugees Act‚ which is to give effect to international refugee law.

In particular‚ the principle of non-refoulement states that a refugee must not be returned to their country of origin if they face persecution.

The judgment reasoned that an interpretation refusing to extend permits during judicial review would be at odds with the principle of non-refoulement since asylum seekers would lose their entitlement to remain in South Africa lawfully and be at risk of deportation and return to the very persecution from which they were forced to escape.

The LRC said the Constitutional Court’s judgment was another landmark one‚ "which emphasises the need to protect vulnerable asylum seekers. The emphasis placed on international refugee law and the need for an interpretation which best affords asylum seekers protection is noteworthy".