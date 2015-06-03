Teen in hot water after racist prom proposal goes viral

Crowley, a pupil at Riverview High School in Sarasota, has reportedly apologised for his actions, which are now being investigated by the school.

Sarasota County School District Communications Director Tracey Beeker told NBC News the teen “made an error in judgment” and he has apologised for the post. Crowley's parents have said he will not be attending the dance or graduation.

"Neither the school district nor Riverview High School condones or supports the message conveyed in the post," the school said in a statement.

Trevor Harvey, president of the Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP told ABC Action News 10 he will recommend to the school district that Crowley not return to any school in Sarasota. He is also calling for an investigation into the school administration.

This incident comes in the wake of the Starbucks controversy where two black men were arrested at a store in Philadelphia. The incident led Starbucks to announce that they would close more than 8,000 stores on May 29 for anti-bias training.