Newspaper review: Arrested Melaye jumps out of police van

The newspaper review for Wednesday, April 25, leads with Senator Dino Melaye's escape from police van when he was being conveyed to Kogi over arms allegation and the rowdy session of the senate among other stories.

Punch reports that President Muhammadu Buhari met with state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, April 25.

The meeting was held behind closed doors inside the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to a presidency official who spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity, the sole item on the agenda of the meeting was how the governors would work towards the emergence of a former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the party’s national chairman.

The party’s national convention where new members of the party’s National Working Committee will emerge has been slated for May 14 in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that angered by his unilateral decision to expend the whopping $496,374,470.00 for the purchase of Super Tucano aircraft, members of the House of Representatives almost began moves to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers queried the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari to appropriate and spend money without any recourse to the National Assembly, which statutory function it was to give approval to all national expenditures.

The Nation on its part reports that Senator Dino Melaye was last night confined to a hospital in Abuja where he was admitted after he attempted to escape from police custody.

Melaye was stopped from travelling to Morocco on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, because “he is on the wanted list”. A police contingent thereafter laid a siege to his residence.

Yesterday he surrendered himself to the police whose men took him in their van and were heading for Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, where the senator is due to face criminal charges for being in possession of firearms illegally.

The police said Melaye attempted to escape by jumping out of the vehicle through the window after some hoodlums in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the vehicle conveying the senator to Kogi state.

This day reports that the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, announced the decision of the National Assembly to constitute a joint committee of both legislative houses to investigate the recent invasion of the Senate’s chamber and theft of its mace.

It also resolved to restrict access by members of the public to its premises in the bid to tighten security.

Saraki, while speaking following a closed-door session ahead of plenary yesterday, said the committee would examine the circumstances which led to the invasion of the upper legislative chamber.

A separate committee comprising the committee on police in both legislative house, would also review the current security structure of the National Assembly, Saraki said.

