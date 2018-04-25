Odigie-Oyegun dismisses endorsement of Oshiomhole as his replacement

- John Odigie-Oyegun said those who endorsed Oshiomhole had their reasons which should be respected, saying that there was nothing wrong in the endorsement

- Odigie-Oyegun declared that he was not bothered by the development

- He, however, did not confirm if he would seek re-election as APC national chairman or not

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, has described as absolutely childish endorsement of the immediate past governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, by South-South stakeholders of the party to take over from him.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Odigie-Oyegun made this known to newsmen at the party´s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: ''It was childish, absolutely childish. Voting is done at convention and not in State Houses or in Government Houses.''

Odigie-Oyegun, who did not confirm if he would seek re-election as APC national chairman or not, however, said he had concluded consultations and would make his decision public in a few days.

He said: ''The consultation, I think is concluded. I’m going to make it known when the convention committee announces their programmes. Then when I am going to buy a form, if I will re-contest I will let you know.''

There have been speculations that Odigie-Oyegun and Oshiomhole among others are in the race for the APC national chairmanship position.

The forum of south south APC Stakeholders held a meeting in Benin on Monday where some states in the region endorsed the candidacy of Oshiomhole while others declined.

Odigie-Oyegun, however, said those who endorsed Oshiomhole had their reasons which should be respected, saying that there was nothing wrong in the endorsement.

He, however, said that he was not bothered by the development.

According to him, ''I will grant a comprehensive interview to you when the time comes. One of those who wants my job is from Edo and he was the immediate past governor and he was very instrumental in installing the present governor.

''So, I think it is a case of rub my back, I rub your back that is playing out,'' he said, adding that he was not bothered by the development.''

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari met with APC governors the presidential villa, Abuja behind closed doors between 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

Presidency sources told State House correspondents that the president used the opportunity to endorse former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, for the chairmanship of the party.

The unnamed official, stated that President Buhari had resolved to back Oshiomhole for the party’s chairmanship position.

