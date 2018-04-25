NIMASA boss slams Governor Wike for being a 'cry-baby'

- The NIMASA boss, Dakuku Peterside, has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a cry-baby

- Peterside said that Wike should stop accusing the federal government of planning to rig the forthcoming 2019 general elections

- He cautioned the governor to deal with the problems facing the people of Rivers state

Dakuku Peterside, the director- general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recently referred to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers as a cry-baby for accusing the federal government of ravaging the state with soot and also plotting to rig the 2019 general elections to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: Group scores President Buhari high on impartiality in anti-corruption war

Governor Wike had accused the presidency of using soot, currently pervading the state, to kill Rivers people and reduce its population, while also stating that APC had concluded plans to the 2019 polls.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, described Wike as a “crying baby,”, adding that instead of dealing with the plight of the state, he is playing politics with the lives of the people.

Peterside remarked: “The governor enjoys lying and plays politics with everything. It is laughable that the governor will accuse the FG of using soot to kill Rivers people. “Wike has not created any job, neither has he offered Rivers youth any tangible agenda to make them fulfill their aspirations. He is busy encouraging crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

“A large number of youths involved in the illegal refinery is an indication of the governor’s inability to engage them. “Did the Federal Government create the situation that made youths take to illegal refining?”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Peterside had said that he narrowly escaped death on Sunday, March 20 afternoon, after his vehicle was attacked by gunmen in two utility vehicles on his way from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers state.

Meet Port Harcourt-based Nigerian pastor who is changing the lives of the poor nationwide - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng