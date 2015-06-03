Ekiti 2018: APC inaugurates screening and appeal committees

-

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, April 24, inaugurated the party’s screening and appeal committees for aspirants contesting the May 5 primary election to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

NAIJ.com gathered that the party’s national organising secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso who inaugurated the committees said the screenings were mandatory for all aspirants.

He charged committee members to continue in the APC’s tradition of adhering to due process and ensure fairness during the exercise.

Izunaso said the committees will rely on the party’s 2014 guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office; the party’s constitution and the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended) in carrying out the assignment.

He disclosed that 33 aspirants picked expression of interest and nomination forms, the highest recorded by the Party.

Members of the screening committee are: former governor of Bayelsa state, H.E. Timipre Sylva (Chairman); Barr. Denton Ogbuehi (Secretary); Samaila Hassan Yusuf (member); Hajia Amina Gamawa (member); Ayo Afolabi (member); Hon. Bilyamin Shinkafi (member) and Barr. Mohammed Mustapha (member).

The screening appeals committee comprises: Abuzarri Ribadu (Chairman); Tunde Esan (Secretary); Hon. Kayode Oseni (member); Osaro Bizugbe (member) and Edem Selong (member).

NAIJ.com previously reported that Opeyemi Bamidele, an aspirant for the July 14, governorship election in Ekiti state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), warned that the party’s chances to gain power could be affected by the internal crisis within it.

Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, in a statement, said though every member of the party wants victory for it in Ekiti, he lamented that aspirants were making unfavourable comments about one another and this could shatter such dream.

