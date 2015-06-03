Liverpool finally 'reveal' the only condition that will make them sell Mohamed Salah this summer

- Mohamed Salah could be on his way to Real Madrid this summer

- That is if his club Liverpool can win the Champions League title this season

- Liverpool have defeated Roma 5-2 in their Champions League semi final first leg

Premier League campaigners Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell striker Mohamed Salah this summer only if the club win the 2017/18 Champions League title.

Mohamed Salah has been superb this season in the Premier League and also in the Champions League and has been heavily linked with a move out of Liverpool.

Spanish champions Real Madrid are said to be leading the race to sign the former Chelsea striker who is also wanted by their La Liga rivals Barcelona.

According to the report by Don Balon, Mohamed Salah is desperate to join the Spanish giants at the end of the season despite only heading to Anfield last summer.

But they added that the Reds will only sell him this summer if they will the Champions League where they are one leg to the final after beating Roma 5-2 on Tuesday night, April 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Premier League giants Liverpool thrashed AS Roma 5-2 in their Champions League semi final first leg clash at Anfield.

Salah and Firminho got a brace in the encounter while Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane scored one also, before Roma had two late goals to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League final slim.

The Italian club will now have to score three goals in the return leg in Rome for them to have any chance of qualifying for the final.

Nigeria can get to the quarterfinal of World Cup - Ex-Super Eagles star Etim Esin. On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng