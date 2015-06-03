Latest News

Team News! Diego Costa Named In Atletico Madrid Squad To Face Arsenal In The Europa League Semi-Final

25/04/2018 03:07:00
‘Chamberlain’s Injury Against Roma Is Really Bad’- Jurgen Klopp

25/04/2018 03:10:00
Read This! NYSC DG Gives Condition For Corps Members’ Relocation

25/04/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Nina's brother addresses those criticising her, says she is not the cause of you people's problems (video)

25/04/2018 04:06:00

When it comes to one of the most controversial housemates in the just concluded BBNaija reality show, Nina’s name will surely come to mind.

A man claiming to be Nina’s brother took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 24, to share a video where he was seen blasting all those criticising the young lady. He warned her critics to leave Nina alone and face their lives.

He said the critics are all advising Nina to stop calling Collins, her boyfriend, and to leave Miracle alone, whereas they have never gone for an interview or travelled out of the country, neither do they have a relationship of their own.

Watch video below:

On the same day, he earlier shared picture of Nina and Miracle and also warned people to stay out of their lives.

The post reads: “I been no wan talk but i don vex. Everybody is talking of Nina that is trying to leave her boyfriend Collins and date miracle. What about miracle that is following someone babe? So what miracle is doing is perfect abi? Dis girls na una d use una hand kill una selves for naija and why is dia private lives una problem sef. See perfect combination na. Just look at this picture. If una be nina, 99% of una will not mention collins name anywia as far as una don see miracle's green light. Jealousy kill una dia. Bia if una need the Miracle come and take it "ln @donjazzyvoice". #Werisehere.

See post below:

Interesting!

BBNaija 2018: Angel Interview for Star Chat - Why Cee-C Doesn't Like Tobi | Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

