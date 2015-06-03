Nina's brother addresses those criticising her, says she is not the cause of you people's problems (video)

When it comes to one of the most controversial housemates in the just concluded BBNaija reality show, Nina’s name will surely come to mind.

A man claiming to be Nina’s brother took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 24, to share a video where he was seen blasting all those criticising the young lady. He warned her critics to leave Nina alone and face their lives.

He said the critics are all advising Nina to stop calling Collins, her boyfriend, and to leave Miracle alone, whereas they have never gone for an interview or travelled out of the country, neither do they have a relationship of their own.

Watch video below:

On the same day, he earlier shared picture of Nina and Miracle and also warned people to stay out of their lives.

The post reads: “I been no wan talk but i don vex. Everybody is talking of Nina that is trying to leave her boyfriend Collins and date miracle. What about miracle that is following someone babe? So what miracle is doing is perfect abi? Dis girls na una d use una hand kill una selves for naija and why is dia private lives una problem sef. See perfect combination na. Just look at this picture. If una be nina, 99% of una will not mention collins name anywia as far as una don see miracle's green light. Jealousy kill una dia. Bia if una need the Miracle come and take it "ln @donjazzyvoice". #Werisehere.”

See post below:

Interesting!

