Ibori ally, Senator Nwaoboshi to be arraigned in Lagos on Wednesday, April 25

- The lawmaker representing Delta North in the Senate, Peter Nwaoboshi, will be arraigned on Wednesday April 25

- Nwaoboshi is charged on a two-count charge of money laundering

- He is charged alongside his company, Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd

The lawmaker representing Delta North in the Senate, Peter Nwaoboshi, who has been detained for days by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will be arraigned before a federal high court in Lagos on Wednesday, April 25.

According to the charge sheet, Nwaoboshi is charged alongside his company, Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd, and Suiming Electricals Ltd on a two-count charge of money laundering, Premium Times reports.

NAIJ.com notes that charge one of the charge alleged that the senator and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd fraudulently acquired a property known as Guinea House situated at Marine Road, Apapa in Lagos, between May and June 2014, at a cost N805 million.

READ ALSO: Protests in Makurdi over killing of priests, worshipers

According to the charge, the defendants ought to have known that N322 million out of the purchase price formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Count two of the charge alleged that Suiming Electricals aided Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd to commit money laundering.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed that Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North senatorial district, had been in its custody for days.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, failed to say if Nwaoboshi submitted himself to the anti-graft agency.

Nwaoboshi’s travails with EFCC dates back to 2017 when he was accused of diverting a N1.2 billion loan from NEXIM Bank as a member of its board of directors.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng