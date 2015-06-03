How candidates cheat during WASSCE through websites

- Some result peddling sites have been uncovered following an investigation by a national daily

- A teacher says he is shocked to discover such services are freely advertised on the Internet

- WAEC makes changes in exam timetable over Jumat service

An investigation by the Punch newspaper has revealed how some candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have perfected the art of getting cheap grades through some websites which obtain questions before the start of exams.

The newspaper reports that some of the result-peddling websites include: Naijaclass.com, Examcrown.com, Examsort.com, Waecexpo.com and Guruslodge.com.

The findings revealed that while some of the sites demand telephone recharge cards to send a link to the answers of the exam and N800 for direct answers to phones, others demand N800 to send the answers directly to candidates’ phones.

READ ALSO: National convention: President Buhari reportedly asks APC governors to support Oshiomhole

Candidates are, however, urged on the websites to make subscriptions for all the papers and pay into certain account numbers provided on their websites in order to get discounts.

The sites also make provisions what they term very important persons.

The newspaper stated that some candidates who had allegedly passed their exams after using the services of the websites confirmed the operation of the sites.

A teacher, who did not want to be identified, told the Punch that he was shocked to discover such services were freely advertised on the internet.

He said: “I was telling my younger brother of how I heard of a certain science teacher in my locality who went online to get answers to Physics practical experiments last year, instead of conducting the experiments with his pupils; and they all failed when the results came out.

“My brother remarked, ‘He didn’t get his answers from the right site.’ He further enlightened me on several sites on the Internet where by sending recharge cards of N400, pupils can have access to questions and answers of the exams they were writing in real-time.

“These sites always have all the exam papers, probably a day or two before the exams. And they have the solutions too. There are many of them advertising and competing for patronage like legitimate business. On these sites are the testimonies of Nigerian students. I saw the testimony of a student on examcrown.com who got 7 A1s and a B3 after using their service.

“I went to one of such sites and in front of me were solutions to the Physics exam that pupils were sweating in the hall on. The solutions online were posted on the 19th of April, a day before the exam.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Students typically have access to the solutions a few minutes to the commencement of the exams, of course to make maximum sales, as PINs could be shared if the answers were released earlier. Several of these pupils still need the cooperation of invigilators and their schools to use their phones in the exam halls to access the answers, while others take advantage of large examination centres to do their thing surreptitiously. It breaks my heart as a teacher.”

Meanwhile, following complaints by some Muslim stakeholders in the country, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made some minor adjustments in its timetable for the 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC’s director of public affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, told the Tribune on Saturday, March 17, that the board had to adjust the timetable to accommodate the interests of Muslims.

Who should be held responsible for exam malpractice? Student, teacher or parents? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng