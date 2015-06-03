After 19 years of marriage, Bishop Odunze and wife welcome triplets (photos)

- A Nigerian pastor has finally welcomed triplets after 19 years of marriage

- The excited pastor took to social media to celebrate his wife and children

- They welcomed two boys and a girl

Bishop Don Odunze, a Nigerian pastor has taken to social media to rejoice the arrival of his triplet babies. It was gathered that the pastor and his wife have been childless for 19 years since they got married.

The pastor has shared a post on Facebook celebrating the arrival of his triplets. Odunze and his wife had welcomed two boys and a girl.

Odunze who is the general overseer of Family Circle Ministry has been married to his wife for 19 years without a child. The couple was finally blessed with triplets after so many years of waiting.

Nigerian pastor Bishop Odunze and wife welcome triplets after 19 years of marriage Photo source: Facebook user Don Odunze

READ ALSO: Kidnapper allegedly gets stuck to church’s wristband in Rivers (video)

On the Facebook post, the bishop shared photos of his babies and his beautiful wife to show them off.

“What a mighty God we serve. After 19 years, the lord blessed my family this morning with triplets, 2 boys and a girl. Miracles still happen, if you are waiting for a Miracle, receive it now in Jesus name. Join me, sing a song to the lord on my behalf. Then sings my soul, my saviour God to thee, how great thou art. Grace, Grace.”

Nigerian pastor Bishop Odunze showed off his babies on social media Photo source: Facebook user Don Odunze

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Image of Jesus Christ appears in Ikorodu Church - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng