News

Group scores President Buhari high on impartiality in anti-corruption war

by 25/04/2018 03:43:00 0 comments 1 Views

- President Muhammadu Buhari continues to get wide spread support for his fight against corruption

- A group of Civil Society Organisations have declared support for the president in his resolve to reduce corruption to the barest minimum in Nigeria

- They also urged the anti-graft agencies to prosecute all criminal Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) in the country

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of National Coalition for Democracy and Development (NACODD) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for remaining focused, resolute and non-partisan in waging a relentless war against corruption in Nigeria.

This was contained in a communique released at the end of a round-table on corruption, security and human rights in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24.

Group scores President Buhari high on impartiality in anti-corruption war

President Buhari hailed for his impartiality in the anti-corruption war. Photo credit: State House

READ ALSO: Corruption: We'll recover all looted funds, property, Uwajeh assures

The commendation came on the heels of recent invitation of two stalwarts of the ruling party in Nigeria, former governors Kano and Sokoto states both serving Senators Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Aliyu Wammakko.

This development surprised many of the critics of the current administration. Both politicians have been accused of money laundering and misappropriation of public funds during their tenures in their respective states.

While Kwankwaso, the immediate past governor of Kano state was alleged to have diverted local government funds amounting to N3.08 billion, Wammakko ex-governor of Sokoto state was alleged to have stolen and laundered about N15 billion naira.

Speaking to journalists after presenting the communique, the chairman of the coalition, Mr. Alex Babatunde urged President Buhari to use his position as the anti-corruption champion of the African Union to show worthy examples for other African leaders.

According to him, President Buhari’s appointment is an eloquent testimony and a clear validation of his courageous efforts confronting vested interest.

He further urged the president to continue to uphold disciple in all aspects of governance and continue to be a shining light in the continent.

“The whole world is watching you and you cannot afford to fail,” he reiterated.

The group enjoined the president to do everything within his legitimate powers to ensure that anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) become strengthened and financially independent to ensure that they can professionally and objectively prosecute cases against politically exposed persons who are found culpable in stealing public funds.

They stated that if the president can prove to the world that he can resist political influence and by allowing members of his political party to be prosecuted, it will definitely help improve the perception, credibility and rating of the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

The recent invitation of Kwankwaso and Wammako by the EFCC had reinforced the neutrality of the president in the fight against corruption and attracted accolades from members of the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com gathered that the EFCC have already kick-started investigations against the former governors of Sokoto and Kano state respectively.

A group, Movement for the Liberation and Emancipation of Sokoto Sstate, had written a petition to the EFCC, accusing Wammako of converting funds meant for the states into personal use.

While one Barrister Mustapha Danjuma on behalf of Abubakar Ali Maishani and Alhaji Najume Garba Kabo wrote a petition to the EFCC accusing Kwankwaso of embezzling fund meant for 44 local governments in Kano state.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

