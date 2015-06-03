President second term ambition gets boost as 24 APC governors give their support

- All APC governors have endorsed President Buhari's re-election bid

- President Buhari had on Monday, April 9, declared intention to seek re-election in 2019

- Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state made this statement in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state on Tuesday, April 24, disclosed that all 24 state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The Punch reports that Okorocha who is also the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) stated this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting the governors had with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “We came to welcome the President back and to commend him for his boldness and courage to declare his intention to run for second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which we the 24 governors of the APC duly support.

“And we have come to encourage him that he must go ahead with his vision.”

NAIJ.com gathered that Okorocha also said the meeting addressed the issue of the party’s forthcoming national convention and congresses.

He said the meeting resolved to make the exercise hitch-free.

“We also agreed that we will not allow the issue of many contestants destroy our party,” he said.

When asked if the issue of endorsement of Adams Oshiomole as next APC National Chairman, came up, he said the public would be duly briefed in due course.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari met with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Tuesday, April 24.

The president reportedly used the opportunity to endorse former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, for the chairmanship of the party.

