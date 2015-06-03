Ronaldo gives Rashford another special gift

- Ronaldo gives Marcus Rashford a signed Real Madrid shirt

- The 20-year-old also got a pair of red Nike Air Max 97 CR7 trainers

- Real will be facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo gifts Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford a signed Real Madrid shirt.

Ronaldo made sure Rashford received the well wishes and jersey despite busy preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich in Germany

The 20-year-old received a pair of red Nike Air Max 97 CR7 trainers earlier this month from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

A Real Madrid jersey signed by Ronaldo. Photo Credit: Instagram

On the Real Madrid signed-shirt, Ronaldo's message to the young striker read: "To Marcus, keep up the good work. 7".

The gesture will be a welcome boost for Rashford who did not make the starting line up in the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham at Wembley.

Rashford was impressive in the Premier League against Bournemouth ahead of the cup competition but was replaced by Alexis Sanchez who produced a man of the match performance.

Having floundered earlier in the campaign Ronaldo is gearing up for a huge season finale as Los Blancos are in touching distance of yet another Champions League final.

Ronaldo has 15 goals in this season's tournament eight more than Liverpool's Roberto Firmino who is second highest scorer and is targeting a third straight record-breaking Champions League title.

