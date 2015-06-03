Cool ways to curl short hair

Latest News

Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
Latest News

‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Latest News

Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Palestinian bride is driven past flaming tyres in West Bank

0out of 5

Facebook develops arm cast that lets you read emails on your skin

0out of 5

Korea agrees to peace but unification and denuclearization not settled

0out of 5

Busy Philipps shares the most disgusting diet she's ever tried

0out of 5

Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Cool ways to curl short hair

by 27/04/2018 16:14:00 0 comments 1 Views

How to make my straight hair curly? How to curl short natural hair? How to straighten hair? These are the topical issues for every woman. The thing is, all women need diversity. There is hardly any girl who doesn’t want the changes in her life. If you have short hair, find out some ways to curl it stylishly and without harm.

How to curl short natural hair

This post will help you to make curls at home without services of professionals. We also offer you some photos and video for clear example. Modern beauties ask: how to curl my short natural hair at home? Actually, this is quite easy. You can achieve the desired result with special tools. And after a while you will enjoy your reflection in the mirror. However, before you start, you need to follow some advice below:

  • make a hairstyle only on clean hair;
  • use hair balsam to facilitate the process, it will help to make your hair manageable;
  • apply fixing agents: hair spray, gel (for normal type), mousse (for thin hair) spray, etc.;
  • use curlers on a little wet hair, this is a long process and can take several hours; to reduce the time you can use a hairdryer, but make sure that the curls are dried completely;
  • when using a curling iron, your hair should be dry, it is desirable to use hair protective agents to avoid overdrying;
  • what to use to curl short natural hair: a curing iron, hair curlers, braids, hairpins and other alternate materials, which you will know later.
curly short natural hair

How to curl short natural African hair

The African curls are very fashionable and stylish today. This is one of the favorite hairstyle for many women all over the world. Moreover, some Hollywood actresses surprise their fans with this playful hairstyle. The Nigerian women who have curly hair are lucky, but what to do if you don’t have such naturally amazing hair?

This is easy to make at home without a professional help. It’s real with help of braids: make as many braids as possible and leave it for the night. You can speed up the process with a curling iron. Then unbraid it and fix the result with a special agent. Before you make braids, wet your hair a bit. If you make it at the daytime, pack your hair in a bun.

afro curls

How to curl my short natural hair with a curling iron

At first, apply a protective agent on the hair - gel or mousse, to protect your hair from the effects of high temperatures.

Please note: Do not use a hair spray before curling, it can break the hair structure and simply burn it.

For convenience, you can divide your hair into several layers fixing the top ones with hairpins. Start a curling from the bottom layer. Curl in several layers will add volume and splendor to your hairstyle.

If you want to get small curls, you should use a curling iron with small diameter - about 2.5 cm. The curl size also depends on the size of hair strand. The thinner strand you take, the smaller curls you get. For large and voluminous curls use a curling iron with diameter about 5 cm. However, it’s not recommended to use it for very short hair because your curls may be expressionless.

If you don’t want to shorten the length of your hair, don’t curl the ends. Leave 1-2cm of it straight. Keep a curling iron during 5-10 seconds, depending on what effect you want to achieve. After 5 seconds, your hair will be a little wavy, but after 10 seconds you will get strongly curled tough curls. When you will curl all your hair, apply some hair spray to fix the result. How to curl my short natural hair? This is not a problem for you anymore.

curling iron

How to make curls with the hair curlers

To curl your short hair, use the hair curlers. This easy, simple and old method was well-known even for our grandmothers. However, it is still relevant today for modern beauties. For this method you can use:

  • hot rollers;
  • velcro rollers (the main benefit is a saving of your hair from heat damage);
  • curlers boomerangs that are also not harmful for your hair.

Among these ways, the fastest is to use hot rollers. You should twist them on dry hair from the tips and keep for about 5-10 minutes. However, do not use this method very often. It’s rather harmful method for your hair. The velcro curlers are best used for large curls and giving volume. Use it on a little wet hair, then dry it with a hairdryer. Apply mousse or foam to fix.

The sizes of hair curlers can be different. It allows to create both small curls and large curls. It is recommended to curl for the night, for a little damp hair.

Please note: If your hair is too wet, it may not dry overnight. Thus, the hairstyle will be damaged!

hair curlers

READ ALSO: Top low cut hairstyles for natural hair

How to curl short natural hair without heat

As we promised, today you will also know some methods to make curls without harm for your hair. These are very simple and easy ways. You just need alternate materials that you have at home. In other case, you can buy them in any store.

Wash your hair and divide damp hair into strands. You can also apply a hair spray. Lift your hair at the roots and twist. Then dry it with a hairdryer.

round hairbrush

The cheapest variant to curl short natural hair

Use a straw for juice or a pen. Firstly, apply gel or mousse. Then holding a twist a hair strands on straw or pen. Next, take out a tool from a center of strand. Hold twisted locks and then fix them with hairpins in the cross-shaped position. Dry your hair with hairdryer and remove the pins. Apply hair spray and get amazing curls!

the cheapest

Curls with hair spray and…finger

This is the fastest and easiest way. Twist a strand of hair on your finger, then fix it with some hair spray. Keep these curls for at least 2-3 minutes. You can make simple and nice wet curls with foam or mousse for hair setting. Apply some agent along the entire length and begin to crumple hair. The result will look pretty stylish.

to curl short natural hair with finger

Make curls with headband

To make amazing curls, use a headband. This method should be used before bedtime. Take any stretchable headband in width of 1.5-2.5cm. Put it on your head. Before you start, it’s recommended to wash hair and leave it a little wet. Then divide your hair into two strands. Finally, begin to twist it from face to nape and wrap strands around a headband. When all the hair is wrapped, lift a headband up to make an extra volume and save you from the red trace on the forehead.

short natural hair

Use some pieces of any fabric

Cut any strong and dense fabric into the same strips of 10-15 cm in length and2-4 cm in width. Wrap your slightly damp hair on these strips and keep it overnight. This type of curling is good to get small tough curls.

How to curl short natural hair with fabric

Curl your short hair with…socks

Twist your hair on socks. Yes, this is exactly what you think. You can use the socks in the same way as strips in the former method. Using this way, you will get larger and gentle curls. If you are still wondered, watch the video below the article. This method is good for both long and short hair.

curly short natural hair with socks

Finally, you know how to curl very short natural hair. The only thing you need is to put this knowledge into practice. Certainly, that's not all. There are many other methods to curl short hair, for example, perm or bio-curling. Although these methods of curling are long-term, they are harmful for your hair. However, if you would like to try it, visit a salon.

READ ALSO: How to pack natural hair in different styles

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More