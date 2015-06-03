Photo of Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira who played Okoye in Black Panther as they visit Lagos for girls trip

- Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira visit Nigeria

- The popular Hollywood actresses are in Lagos for a girls trip

- They were both top actors in the recently released superhero movie Black Panther

Nigerians both at home and abroad are super excited as top Hollywood actresses visit Nigeria. Lupita Nyong'o and her co-star Danai Gurira who played Okoye in the 2018 Black Panther movie are both in Nigeria.

Nyong'o who is a United State based Kenyan shared a photo she took with Gurira upon their arrival in Lagos state. She revealed that they were both in Nigeria for a girls trip.

The young actress who has won numerous awards played, Nakia, the love interest of lead actor Chadwick Boseman who played the king of fictional country Wakanda. Gurira played Okoye who was the general of an all-female warrior army.

After Nyong'o shared her photo, many Nigerians shared their excitment, including those who are based in the US. Hollywood Nigeria actress Uzo Aduba shared a comment telling the ladies to enjoy their trip.

Meanwhile, another top Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon also reacted, stating her desire to visit Nigeria.

Read comments below:

