Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Palestinian bride is driven past flaming tyres in West Bank

Facebook develops arm cast that lets you read emails on your skin

Korea agrees to peace but unification and denuclearization not settled

Busy Philipps shares the most disgusting diet she's ever tried

Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nassef Sawiris

Theophilus Danjuma

Paul Harris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Matthew Ashimolowo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Bishop David Oyedepo

Omo-Agege drags takes Senate, Saraki and AGF to court

27/04/2018 15:33:00

- Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, represents Delta Central Senatorial district, has filed a suit against the Senate, the Senate President and Attorney-General of the Federation

- The Delta state senator filed the suit to challenge his suspension from the upper legislative chamber

- Omo-Agege is asking the court to grant an order restraining the defendants, their servants, agents, privies or officers from interfering with his rights as a Senator

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday, April 27, fixed Monday, April 30 to hear a suit filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege against the Senate, the Senate President and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial district, filed the suit to challenge his suspension from the Senate.

The judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba fixed the date after refusing to vacate an earlier order he made granting accelerated hearing of the matter.

READ ALSO: President Buhari leaves on an official working visit to US

The Counsel to Omo-Agege, Alex Izinyon, (SAN) had approached the court with an ex parte motion seeking an injunction against the Senate, but the court declined.

The court then asked Izinyon to put the respondents on notice.

Justice Dimgba ordered that the Senate and Senate president to show cause why the reliefs sought by the senator should not be granted.

The court gave the respondents seven days to show cause, ordered an accelerated hearing of the matter and adjourned to April 27, for definite hearing.

However, when the matter was called, Izinyon informed the court that he was ready to move his motion saying that the matter was slated for hearing of the substantive case.

Izinyon also told the court that the respondents had been duly served with the originating summon.

But Mahmud Magaji, (SAN), counsel to the Senate and Senate president, raised an objection, saying that he had filed a memorandum of conditional appearance.

Magaji said he filed an application, seeking the court to set aside its order which granted abridgement of time to hear the matter.

The counsel maintained that he was just briefed of the matter on April 19, and that he had not sighted any of the originating processes.

The judge, however, said that the court had proof that the Senate and the Senate president had been served through clerk of the Senate.

“I have to protect the integrity of the court. On two occasions, this court has respected the Senate and as well, I expect the Senate to respect the court,” Dimgba said.

He directed the respondents to serve advance copies of their counter affidavits and other processes on the plaintiffs through email, not later than 7 p.m, April 27.

The judge adjourned the matter until April 30 for hearing of the substantive suit.

Omo-Agege is asking the court to among other reliefs; grant an order restraining the defendants, their servants, agents, privies or officers from interfering with his rights and privileges as a Senator.

“An order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants, their servants, agents, privies or officers from interfering with the plaintiff’s rights and or privileges, as a Senator.

The reliefs also including ‘’preventing him from entering or remaining within the precinct or chamber of the Senate or National Assembly”, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

NAIJ.com previously reported that condemnations continue to pour in from prominent Nigerians over the action of All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta state. Omo-Agege, who is currently on suspension, defied the authority of the Senate, and stormed the hallowed chambers with thugs who made away with the mace - the red chamber's symbol of authority.

A look at the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act of 2018 shows that Omo-Agege broke the law and should as a matter of fact, be heavily punished for his actions.

The Act under 'Conduct of Members' clearly states that; “Any member of a legislative house who assaults or obstructs a member of the legislative house within the chamber or precincts of the house; or assaults or obstructs any officer of the legislative house while on execution of his duty....shall be guilty of contempt of the legislative house.”

TOP-4 Over-the-top Reactions of Nigerian Lawmakers to Certain Circumstances | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

