How to make him happy with passionate kiss?

Latest News

Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
Latest News

‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Latest News

Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Palestinian bride is driven past flaming tyres in West Bank

0out of 5

Facebook develops arm cast that lets you read emails on your skin

0out of 5

Korea agrees to peace but unification and denuclearization not settled

0out of 5

Busy Philipps shares the most disgusting diet she's ever tried

0out of 5

Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

How to make him happy with passionate kiss?

by 27/04/2018 15:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

Do you want to know how to kiss passionately? Many of us kiss every day. There are many reasons to do it: expression of parent’s love, friendship, romantic feeling. The last one is the most exciting for people of different ages. That’s why we all want to make our kiss unforgettable. But what to do if this is your first kiss? Read on! This information is useful for those who just want to improve their kissing skills.

How to kiss passionately for the first time

The first kiss is one of the most important and magical moments in a girl's life. It should be pleasant and unforgettable. Today a woman should take the initiative to get the attention of some man. However, any guy appreciates if a girl gives him an opportunity to be strong and active. Don’t hurry, girls. Let him take the initiative and feel like a real man. You can ask: how to kiss passionately for the first time if he’s shy? In this case you can make the first step and motivate him to do it.

Common tips for the first kiss

  • It is necessary to choose the right time and place for such an important event, of course, control the process itself.
  • Be beautiful but not frivolous. Put on some charming and romantic dress, shoes. Just be graceful. No man can resist a charming girl. If you want, you can also put on some jeans, T-shirt and sport shoes. The main requirements are tidiness, womanhood and relevance of your look.
  • Do easy make up and use a little of perfume. Don’t use a lot of lipstick, nobody would like to eat it. Make nice and romantic hairstyle: easy curls or just pack your hair and leave some strands.
  • Be attentive, friendly, communicative but not very talkative. Listen to him and don't criticize. If he’s special to you, don’t try to seem very smart and serious. You risk to discourage him from kissing you.
  • Make sure that you have fresh and clean breathing. Brush your teeth carefully and if necessary chew gum before the date.
kiss passionately for the first time

READ ALSO: Best love SMS for her

How to kiss with passion

Well, now let’s consider some tips on how to kiss passionately. Remember that it’s better to kiss at the end or in the middle of your date.

  1. Act confidently. Firstly, kiss on the cheek to turn the partner's head. If you decided that you have chosen the right moment and place to kiss, there is no way back. if he does not want a kiss, he will tell you about it, but in the other case do everything possible to kiss.
  2. Slightly bend forward and tilt your head slightly to the side. The first one means the intention to kiss, and the second action will not let your nose face the partner's nose.
  3. Start slowly. Just press your lips to the lips of your partner. At the beginning it should be gentle and romantic. You can close your eyes to emphasize intimacy of the process.
  4. Increase a pleasure. Kiss your partner slowly for a few seconds. Then just pull back slowly. Let your lips be very close, but not touch. This will intensify the passion, and your partner will not forget it for a long time.
  5. Having achieved a kiss, try to open your lips slightly. Use the tip of your tongue to “explore” the lips and tongue of your boyfriend. There is no special rule, the main thing is the softness of your movements. Keep in mind that only a thin line separates the passionate kiss from the slobbery one.
  6. If you want to try a french kiss. This is the type of kiss when your tongue enters your partner's mouth and caressing his lips and tongue.
  7. Do not forget about your hands. You risk to fool away your perfect kiss with languidly hanging hands. Use them to pay attention to your boyfriend. At least hug your partner and pull him towards you. You can also stroke his hair, put your hands on his strong shoulders. Get fancy but don’t be too persistent. What can you touch? It depends on the status of your relationships, age and desire. Your romantic relations should grow gradually.
  8. Do not get distracted by anything. Even if fireworks rattle around and there are many people everywhere, enjoy this moment. If something will distract you, your boyfriend can think that you’re not very interested in him or his kiss doesn’t impress you. No matter what is happening around - focus on the kiss and your partner, and let nothing distract you. Only you two and your kiss.
kiss passionately

What should you pay attention to?

When you ask how to kiss passionately and romantically, you think about someone you like. However, there the cases when any actions and touches are unpleasant for you. Then you should be blunt but polite.

If it seems to you that your partner wants to kiss you, but does not know how to do it, help him. Maybe he is not sure that you like him. Get close, take his hand and look at his lips or kiss on the cheek. It will look encouraging.

If your attempt to kiss failed, then stop immediately. Perhaps, he has no confidence in his feelings. Don’t be upset.

How to kiss him

Certainly, kissing can not be compared to mathematical abilities. It looks like some kind of art. However, almost all people have it. There is nothing difficult in this process. Everyone can learn it and practice. There is only one main rule how to kiss him passionately and romantically. Just love him. Then your every kiss will make both of you happy.

READ ALSO: How to woo a lady and make her become yours

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More