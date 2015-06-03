Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
'I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People'- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger's Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

News

Oyo state government declares three-day mourning for late speaker

by 27/04/2018 14:59:00

- Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi has declared a three-day mourning in honour of the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo

- The governor expressed sadness that death had again taken away one of the brightest, dutiful and committed political leaders in the state

- The speaker died early Friday morning, April 27, after a sudden illness at the age of 47

The Oyo state government on Friday, April 27, announced a three-day mourning period in honour of the speaker of the state assembly, Michael Adeyemo who died in Ibadan at the age of 47, Premium Times reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi in a statement said the mourning period starts from April 30 to May 2, adding that flags be flown at half mast during the period.

The governor, who was on official assignment outside the state had to rush down to Ibadan when the news was broken to him, and headed straight to the Anatomy Department of the University of Ibadan where the late speaker’s remains were kept.

READ ALSO: Benue Killings: Reverend warns Christians against reprisal attacks

Ajimobi described the death as a tragic loss for him and the people of the state.

He said: “I received the news of the untimely passage of my brother, friend and dependable political ally, with grief and utter shock, this morning (Friday).

“He was a fine gentleman and bridge builder, who was committed to the development and progress of the state. His death has left a gaping void that will be difficult to fill.”

“He was an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure that the relationship between the Executive and Legislature did not break down at any time, no matter how thorny the issue might be. He was my bridge builder.

“Political leaders from Ibarapa zone deferred to him because of his candour, gentleness, respect and his amiable disposition to all, young and old. He was a rallying point for the Assembly leaders, who held him in high esteem because of his unassuming nature.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, honorable members of the House of Assembly, his political associates, friends and loved ones. This is a loss too sudden and tragic for me to bear. My prayer is that his very gentle soul should continue to rest in peace. I will sorely miss him,” he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, described the late head of the Oyo state legislative chamber, Michael Adeyemo, as a peace-loving man who stood for equity, justice and rule of law.

Obasa said this as he mourned the late Adeyemo whose death was announced on Friday, April 27.

He described the deceased as a man who strived for the good of his fellow man as well as the development, progress and growth of his state and the country at large.

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

