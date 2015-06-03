Manchester United set to stop their superstar from joining Real Madrid this summer

- Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho says De Gea will not be joining Real Madrid at the end of this season

- The 27-year-old is a long time target for Los Blancos who are aiming to rebuild their team with fresh legs

- De Gea has spent seven season at Old Trafford with seven titles to show for it

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told David De Gea to forget about quitting Old Trafford at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to join Real Madrid all season long after their first attempt to sign him failed in the summer of 2015.

However, Los Blancos have renewed their interest in signing the Spain international as they bid to beef up their squad ahead of the coming season.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid reject Liverpool's swap deal for Mohamed Salah

Having joined the Red Devils in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard has become one of the world's best goalkeepers, helping them to win Europa League title last term.

The Galacticos are planning to spend big this summer and De Gea is part of their plan next season, however, the Red Devils are planning to keep their best player beyond this season.

When asked if there was any possibility of him not being at United next season, Mourinho said: "No chance."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

De Gea joined United in 2011 in a deal worth €25 million and took over from Edwin van der Sar as the club’s number one.

He has two Europa League titles to his credit – one at Atletico in 2010 and the second at his present club in 2016-17 season.

In 2013, he won the Premier League title for the first and and subsequently has won one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and three Community Shields.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng