Former Nigerian call girl who married one of her clients in Italy tells her story (video)

- A Nigerian woman who was trafficked as a call girl marries one of her clients

- The woman and her husband now have a beautiful daughter

- She also became a hero of trafficked girls as she makes it her mission to rescue them

Love is the strangest and most unavoidable thing in the world. It creeps up on you when ypu are not looking and that's the case of a woman from Akwa Ibom state who became a call girl in Italy.

The woman identified as Princess Inyang shared the story of how she fell deeply in love with one of her client while she worked as a call girl in Italy. She revealed that she was lured into Italy under the pretense of employment.

In an interview with Australia's SBS Dateline, Inyang revealed that she got to Italy 18 years ago and she was forced to sleep with five to fifteen men daily.

Nigerian woman who was a call girl in Italy marries one of her clients Photo source; SBS Dateline documentary

According to her, her hope of regaining her freedom began dwindle before she met a client identified as Alberto. She explained that she fell in love with him and her rescued her.

She disclosed that she started dating Alberto after their first meeting and he began saving money to settle her debts which she owed the trafficker.

Inyang and Alberto got married 13 years ago after her debts were paid and she was freed from slavery. They both have a beautiful daughter.

In a documentary by Australia's SBS Dateline, Alberto explained that he fell in love with her bit by bit. He said: “Bit by bit, I came to see that she was beautiful, but also a slave.”

They have a daughter Photo source; SBS Dateline documentary

The woman now helps free other girls who were trafficked. She has freed over 250 girls and she has now taken on the Nigerian traffickers to prevent other girls from becoming victims just like she was.

She said: “I came as a slave, but now I help the victims of trafficking.”

