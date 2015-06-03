Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Palestinian bride is driven past flaming tyres in West Bank

Facebook develops arm cast that lets you read emails on your skin

Korea agrees to peace but unification and denuclearization not settled

Busy Philipps shares the most disgusting diet she's ever tried

Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

Chris Kirubi

Onsi Sawiris

Adrian Gore

Jim Ovia

Youssef Mansour

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Former Nigerian call girl who married one of her clients in Italy tells her story (video)

by 27/04/2018 14:29:00

- A Nigerian woman who was trafficked as a call girl marries one of her clients

- The woman and her husband now have a beautiful daughter

- She also became a hero of trafficked girls as she makes it her mission to rescue them

Love is the strangest and most unavoidable thing in the world. It creeps up on you when ypu are not looking and that's the case of a woman from Akwa Ibom state who became a call girl in Italy.

The woman identified as Princess Inyang shared the story of how she fell deeply in love with one of her client while she worked as a call girl in Italy. She revealed that she was lured into Italy under the pretense of employment.

In an interview with Australia's SBS Dateline, Inyang revealed that she got to Italy 18 years ago and she was forced to sleep with five to fifteen men daily.

Former Nigerian call girl in Italy

Nigerian woman who was a call girl in Italy marries one of her clients Photo source; SBS Dateline documentary

READ ALSO: Lady exposes man who wanted to sleep with her in exchange for a new phone

According to her, her hope of regaining her freedom began dwindle before she met a client identified as Alberto. She explained that she fell in love with him and her rescued her.

She disclosed that she started dating Alberto after their first meeting and he began saving money to settle her debts which she owed the trafficker.

Inyang and Alberto got married 13 years ago after her debts were paid and she was freed from slavery. They both have a beautiful daughter.

In a documentary by Australia's SBS Dateline, Alberto explained that he fell in love with her bit by bit. He said: “Bit by bit, I came to see that she was beautiful, but also a slave.”

Former Nigerian call girl in Italy

They have a daughter Photo source; SBS Dateline documentary

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

The woman now helps free other girls who were trafficked. She has freed over 250 girls and she has now taken on the Nigerian traffickers to prevent other girls from becoming victims just like she was.

She said: “I came as a slave, but now I help the victims of trafficking.”

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

