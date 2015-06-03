We will miss him particularly at the conference of speakers - Obasa mourns Oyo speaker

- Mudashiru Obasa has joined lawmakers currently mourning the late speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly

- Obasa describes the late Michael Adeyemo as one who believed in the rule of law

- He says he and his colleagues at the conference of speakers would miss the late Adeyemo

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has described the late head of the Oyo state legislative chamber, late Michael Adeyemo, as a peace-loving man who stood for equity, justice and rule of law.

Obasa said this as he mourned the late Adeyemo whose death was announced on Friday, April 27.

Obasa described the deceased as a man who strived for the good of his fellow man as well as the development, progress and growth of his state and the country at large.

The speaker, who released a statement through his chief press secretary, Musbau Rasak, commiserated with the Oyo state government, House of Assembly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate family of the deceased.

"The news came as a shock but it pleases Almighty God to take him away at this particular period. Who are we then to querry His authority? We love Rt Hon Adeyemo but God loves him more.

"He was such a peace-loving man. A man of wisdom who strived for the good of his fellow man as well as the progress, growth and development of his state and the country at large.

"We will all miss him, particularly at the confrence of speakers.

"The Oyo state government will miss him, his colleagues at the House of Assembly, the entire members and leaders of the APC as well as members of his immediate family will miss him.

"I pray to Almighty God to give us all the fortitude to bear the huge loss. I also pray to God to grant him eternal rest," Obasa said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Michael Adeyemo, the speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, died as confirmed by various reports.

Adeyemo, in his lifetime represented Ibarapa east local government area.

