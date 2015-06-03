Alleged N5.7bn fraud: Katsina ex-governor gets bail on self recognition

Latest News

Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
Latest News

‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Latest News

Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Palestinian bride is driven past flaming tyres in West Bank

0out of 5

Facebook develops arm cast that lets you read emails on your skin

0out of 5

Korea agrees to peace but unification and denuclearization not settled

0out of 5

Busy Philipps shares the most disgusting diet she's ever tried

0out of 5

Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Alleged N5.7bn fraud: Katsina ex-governor gets bail on self recognition

by 27/04/2018 13:32:00 0 comments 1 Views

A Federal High Court sitting in Katsina, on Friday granted the former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema bail on self recognition. Shema was governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shema is standing trial before the court on 26 count charge bordering on money laundering, amounting to N5.7 billion SURE-P funds during his tenure.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Joseph Daudu, SAN, filed a bail application of the defendant under section 35 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He also told the court that the defendant relied on sections 158, 162 and 165 sub (1) of the Criminal Administration Justice Act (ACJA) to solicit for the bail.

READ ALSO: 5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa

Daudu said that the defendant is presumed to be innocent until the determination of the case by the court.

He also drew attention to the fact that the defendant was a former governor of Katsina State for two terms. Therefore, has right to bail and would not breach the bail conditions if granted.

He urged the court to grant the bail application, as the defendant was ready to comply with the terms and conditions of the court.

The prosecution counsel, Dr J.O Olatoke, SAN, objecting to the bail application, said that there are intelligent reports that the defendant might jump bail if granted to him.

He said that Shema had already applied to a Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking for the release of his international passport, which is in the complainant custody (EFCC).

Olatoke urged the court to refuse the bail application.

In his ruling on the matter, the judge, Justice Babagana Ashigar, granted the bail to the defendant on self recognition.

Ashigar also said that bail was based on the conditions stipulated in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

"The court considered section 35 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and sections 162, 163 and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to grant the bail,’’ he said.

He, however directed the defendant to deposit his international passport at the court registry, if in possession of it.

He adjourned the case to June 12 for further hearing on the matter and for the defendant to comply with the conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shema is also standing trial before Katsina State High Court for allegedly misappropriating N11 billion belonging to the State/Local Government Joint Account during his tenure.

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Katsina on Tuesday, April 24, ordered that the former Katsina state governor, Ibrahim Shema be remanded in EFCC custody until April 27, for alleged money laundering.

Shema pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) | NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More