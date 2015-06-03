More trouble for Dino Melaye as observer groups endorse INEC recall process

- The recall process of embattled senator, Dino Melaye, is still ongoing in his home state of Kogi

Civil society observers duly accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given their verdict on the recall process of the embattled Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, 44, is the current senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate.

His constituents kick-started the process of recalling him last year, after accusing him of abandoning them after he was elected.

The observers are Northern Patriotic Front, Global Development Centre, African Initiative for Sustainable and Positive Development and Centre for Credible Citizens Awareness.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com today, Friday, April 27, the groups stated that:

“Having keenly observed the process leading to the April 28 verification of signatures of legible voters calling for the recall of the said senator, we wish to make our position and findings thus far clear as thus:

1. The demand by the electorates and citizens in Kogi West Senatorial District to recall their senator is in order and constitutional, hence should not be interrupted.

2. INEC in line with our relevant enabling laws as a democratic nation have so far shown transparency, fair-play and credibility in the entire process

3. Distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s verification exercise is strictly ongoing without any hitch.

4. In showing transparency, INEC accredited ten (10) reputable civil society organizations as observers for the exercise with the mandate for them to observe the entire process and report accordingly without bias.

Based on the fact that the Kogi West Senatorial District Recall is one of its kind and will also help in strengthening our democratic values and promote credible, accountable and quality representation, we therefore make the following demands:

a. Every eligible electorate in Kogi West Senatorial District should come out en-mass to participate in this exercise without fear.

b. The electorate in the district should as well conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful matter.

c. INEC, having commenced well, given cognizance to the rule of law, electoral process and constitutional rights of citizens should also finish well without blame.

d. Security agents in the state should ensure a peaceful atmosphere while the exercise last.

“We the INEC duly accredited Civil Society Observer Groups are seriously monitoring the recall process across the seven local government areas in Kogi West Senatorial District, as it will help in shaping further our democratic principles by giving back constitutional powers to the electorates to both elect and recall their representative as the case may be.

“Finally, we state that the Kogi West Senatorial Recall has clearly demonstrated that in democracy, power ultimately belongs to the electorate. Politicians and elected representatives of the people should take note.”

Last year, INEC received 188,588 signatures out of the 360,098 registered voters for the recall of Dino Melaye from the Senate.

The commission received six bags, which contained the signatures of 52.3% of the electorates from the zone and other petitions.

