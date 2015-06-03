Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Palestinian bride is driven past flaming tyres in West Bank

Facebook develops arm cast that lets you read emails on your skin

Korea agrees to peace but unification and denuclearization not settled

Busy Philipps shares the most disgusting diet she's ever tried

Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

Anas Sefrioui

Michiel Le Roux

Alami Lazraq

Nassef Sawiris

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Matthew Ashimolowo

Dag Heward-Mills

Agyin Asare

Sam Korankye Ankrah

More trouble for Dino Melaye as observer groups endorse INEC recall process

- The recall process of embattled senator, Dino Melaye, is still ongoing in his home state of Kogi

- Melaye is the current senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate

- His constituents kick-started the process of recalling him last year

Civil society observers duly accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given their verdict on the recall process of the embattled Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, 44, is the current senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate.

His constituents kick-started the process of recalling him last year, after accusing him of abandoning them after he was elected.

Recall of Senator Dino Melaye by INEC in order - Observer groups

Senator Melaye's constituents kick-started the process of recalling him last year

READ ALSO: 4 major reasons we want Dino Melaye recalled - Kogi West constituents

The observers are Northern Patriotic Front, Global Development Centre, African Initiative for Sustainable and Positive Development and Centre for Credible Citizens Awareness.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com today, Friday, April 27, the groups stated that:

“Having keenly observed the process leading to the April 28 verification of signatures of legible voters calling for the recall of the said senator, we wish to make our position and findings thus far clear as thus:

1. The demand by the electorates and citizens in Kogi West Senatorial District to recall their senator is in order and constitutional, hence should not be interrupted.

2. INEC in line with our relevant enabling laws as a democratic nation have so far shown transparency, fair-play and credibility in the entire process

3. Distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s verification exercise is strictly ongoing without any hitch.

4. In showing transparency, INEC accredited ten (10) reputable civil society organizations as observers for the exercise with the mandate for them to observe the entire process and report accordingly without bias.

Based on the fact that the Kogi West Senatorial District Recall is one of its kind and will also help in strengthening our democratic values and promote credible, accountable and quality representation, we therefore make the following demands:

a. Every eligible electorate in Kogi West Senatorial District should come out en-mass to participate in this exercise without fear.

b. The electorate in the district should as well conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful matter.

c. INEC, having commenced well, given cognizance to the rule of law, electoral process and constitutional rights of citizens should also finish well without blame.

d. Security agents in the state should ensure a peaceful atmosphere while the exercise last.

“We the INEC duly accredited Civil Society Observer Groups are seriously monitoring the recall process across the seven local government areas in Kogi West Senatorial District, as it will help in shaping further our democratic principles by giving back constitutional powers to the electorates to both elect and recall their representative as the case may be.

“Finally, we state that the Kogi West Senatorial Recall has clearly demonstrated that in democracy, power ultimately belongs to the electorate. Politicians and elected representatives of the people should take note.”

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye recall: 4 politicians that might save him

Last year, INEC received 188,588 signatures out of the 360,098 registered voters for the recall of Dino Melaye from the Senate.

The commission received six bags, which contained the signatures of 52.3% of the electorates from the zone and other petitions.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

