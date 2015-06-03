Son bans dad from remarrying

JEALOUSLY guarding late mother's property!

A 25-year-old man from Bulawayo's Old Pumula suburb is giving his father a torrid time as he does not want him to marry another woman despite his mother having died some years ago.

Trevor Cambel Meck believes his father Navy Meck should respect his late mother and maintain his widower status.

After efforts to talk sense into his son's head had failed, Meck started having a relationship with another woman and it never went down well with his son who then declared war against the two lovebirds.

Meck has been left with no option, but to chase away his son so he could have his freedom as an adult.

"I am having problems with my son. My wife passed away and I have got a girlfriend, but he does not want me to be in a relationship.

"He has threatened to axe me and my girlfriend. At one time he even manhandled me as we had a misunderstanding over the woman," said Meck.

The man revealed that he wants his freedom as an adult therefore his son should vacate his house since he was disturbing his peace.

He also revealed that despite fighting over the issue of the woman, he also damages and steals his property.

"He should leave my house and start to fend for himself because he damages my property at home and steals goods," he said.

In response, Trevor dismissed abuse allegations saying: "I have never abused or stolen from him. I only told the woman that she had no right to stay at our home."

Presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order in favour of applicant and ordered the respondent to vacate the home.