It's your baby, ex-convict told

FROM prison to life's jail!

Such is the story of Lungile Maphosa an ex-convict from Emganwini who after the presidential clemency has not had peace in his life because his ex-girlfriend Oletha Nkomo bothers him with incredible demands.

When he came out after spending nine months in jail he found Nkomo pregnant and let go.

Luckily for him, he got a job but soon after Nkomo began paying him surprise visits expecting to be entertained during working hours.

"Nkomo is my ex-girlfriend, when I came out of prison I found her pregnant. Although I am not the one responsible she is forcing me to help her with the baby's preparation.

"She comes to my workplace without my consent and wants me to entertain her during working hours.

"I now fear losing my job and that one day I will lose my temper because of her behaviour," said Maphosa.

The ex-convict begged the court to grant him a protection order against the woman as he feared that he would end up being caught on the wrong side of the law again.

Nkomo dismissed Maphosa's claim maintaining that the pregnancy was his and therefore he had to help with preparations for the baby's birth.

"What he has said is not true. The applicant was my husband and he got arrested and was sent to prison leaving me pregnant.

"After his release, he promised to assist me, but went for good. I had to go to his workplace and he promised to buy (baby clothes) and never kept his word," she said.

Magistrate Stephen Ndlovu granted the order in favour of the applicant.

When the woman left the court, she started having labour pains and reportedly gave birth the following day.